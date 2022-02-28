Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Giorgio Armani pays tribute to Ukraine suffering with silent show at Milan Fashion Week

"My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine," Giorgio Armani wrote on social media.
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the public after his catwalk show for the Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection on the sixth day of the Milan Fashion Week. (AFP)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 08:24 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Milan

Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence on Sunday out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict.

Models strutted down the catwalk in an eerie quiet, interrupted by applause from the audience, wearing short jackets in pastel hues and shiny, sequined black and silver dresses.

"My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine," read a post across a black banner on the fashion designer's social media account.

"The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us," the 87-year-old designer, visibly moved, later said on the sidelines of the show.

Both male and female models sported black velvet coats, jackets and trousers for the 2022/23 fall/winter collection, sometimes with dabs of blue, or a red trim. There were also electric blue silk evening gowns and sleeveless blouses, embroidered tops, long white overalls and flowery prints.

Designs from Armani's main line traditionally bring down the curtain on Milan's fashion week, which this season hosted mainly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations, including by the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
