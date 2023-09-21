While the members of the South Korean boy band BTS, including RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Suga aka Min Yoongi, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jung Kook had already made both old and new ARMYs swoon over their lovable dork looks and the duality of their persona in pink outfits in the music video Boy With Luv, fans still had their jaws on the floor as GQ Japan dropped their November cover that featured the Bottega Veneta ambassador in a pink pantsuit. On September 1, 2023 KST, the magazine had announced that RM will be featured on the cover of their November 2023 issue which will be available in two different covers: Regular Edition and Special Edition. 'Global superstar' BTS leader RM lays menswear fashion goals, goes bold in pink pantsuit | Viral pictures (Photo by Twitter/7bogoshipda)

The recently released cover set the Internet on fire in no time and was well received by the BTS ARMY as well as menswear fashion enthusiasts. Currently trending viral across social media platforms, the cover features Joon donning a round neck white T-shirt tucked inside a pair of fuchsia pink oversized trousers and the look was layered with a matching pink coat - a bold and unconventional fashion choice that was guaranteed to make a striking statement in the world of sartorial ethics.

Wearing the eye-catching vibrant ensemble, Namjoon laid style goals for men as he kept the rest of his outfit and accessories relatively simple and understated including an oversized fit embossed leather trench coat that was Made in Italy with 100% Lambskin and featured button and belt closure. Needless to say, it complemented the suit nicely and Namjoon completed his attire with a pair of white footwear while flaunting a buzz cut ahead of his military enlistment.

RM had earlier gone to Japan for this interview where he reportedly talked about his passion for art, his feelings for the members and what he wants to achieve in his 30s. The special feature "ART TALK: Let's talk about art" will feature a special conversation with contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, who RM had been eager to meet and their conversation was said to be full of empathy, transcending differences in position and age, including reflections on his own work through art and culture and how he approaches art.