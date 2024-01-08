Golden Globes: Florence Pugh stuns on the red carpet in fiery red sheer Valentino dress and edgy faux-hawk hairstyle

Attention fashionistas! The 81st Golden Globe Awards kicked off with a bang as some of the world's top celebrities including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper, Billie Elish, Dua Lipa, Angela Bassett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Helen Mirren, Florence Pugh were among the A-list guests. Arriving on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Florence Pugh, who is among the presenters at the 81st Golden Globes Awards, was nothing short of stunning. Wearing a fiery red gown, the actress added a splash of colour. While Pugh is not nominated for an individual award, she is part of the ensemble cast of Oppenheimer. Scroll down to find out more about her head-turning looks. Don't forget to take some fashion notes! (Also read: Golden Globes Awards 2024: Billie Eilish redefines red carpet glam with unconventional oversized workwear ensemble. Pics ) Golden Globes: Florence Pugh stuns in a red Valentino dress and faux-hawk hair(File photo)

Florence Pugh Stuns in Red Fiery Gown

Florence Pugh attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Florence Pugh's stunning slip dress was custom-made by luxury fashion house Valentino. Her gown comes in a stunning fiery red colour and features sheer fabric, a plunging neckline, barely-there straps, embroidered floral appliques all over, a fitted bodice and a dramatically voluminous skirt. What really caught the eye of the fashion critics were the rose embellishments that adorned her dress, adding a touch of glamour.

Florence Pugh made heads turn on the red-carpet of Global Globes in a stunning red sheer gown.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit take centre stage, opting for a sparkling diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. jewellery that perfectly adorned her neck, a pair of statement drop earrings, a silver nose ring and a pair of metallic silver platform pumps. Her glam make-up look includes nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy foundation and a shade of pink lipstick. For a punk-rock vibe, she added a quirky faux-hawk hairstyle.

In addition to hosting the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Pugh is a member of the highly regarded cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the historical epic that received eight nominations for the evening's program, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Screenplay-Motion Picture.