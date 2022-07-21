Hair care tips: Here's how to find perfect straightening brush to style your tresses

Ah, the everyday hustle - grabbing a blow dryer, browsing it through your scalp, trying to get it to the back of your head and once you are done with that misadventure, look around for a hair straightener to smoothen your beloved strands. The “dry and straighten” routine is cumbersome as well as consuming but now, with the advent of hair straightening brushes, gone are those days.

Hair straightening brushes are multipurpose marvels that allow our hair to be brushed and evened out in one single use but what makes them even more special is their ability to work on not just regular but also rough dry hair, keeping the need for blow dryers at a minimum. Hair straightening brushes are a must have for style fanatics who cherish their hair but are in too much of a regular rush to blow dry and then straighten.

So, how does one grab the ideal hair straightening brush? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rayed Merchant, Director Marketing (Global) and Head Brand Procurement at Ikonic Professional, suggested the dos and don’ts of picking one up:

Dos:

1. Choose the right brush size - A key role in going for the perfect hair straightening brush is: thicker the hair, bigger the size. While people with shorter or less heavy hair can opt for relatively smaller sizes, folks with thick hairlines should never experiment with less than recommended dimensions.

2. Splurge for a swivel cord - A part of the straightening brush we least pay attention to, the small little cord is actually what separates a comfortable straightening experience from an annoying one. We may tend to use these tools for an indulgent amount of time, and if the machine’s cord isn’t flexible, this could prove to be quite an arduous process. So, swivel away!

Don’ts:

1. Ignore the heat factor - The most pivotal factor when it comes to shopping for hair straightening brushes is their maximum temperature. Degree counts that sway above 375 degrees are risky since they can directly damage the nourishment of our hair. Sticking to brushes with temperatures under 375 degrees is optimum. We also need to ensure they transfer constant and even amounts of heat whenever switched on.

2. Settle for poor quality materials - Last but never the least, if you mistakenly choose straightening brushes with inferior bristle quality, your hair could end up tangled in them and also break out due to pulling. Likewise, the type of coating your hair straightening brush is covered with makes a huge difference too! One needs to make sure that a premium layer of coating is used since poorly coated brushes may cause frizzing and scaling of the hair which may adversely affect its core health.

All in all, hair straightening brushes are a better alternative to the vintage straightener and more suited for daily use too. As long as one takes care of the above facets, in no time will you be straightening your strands in style!

