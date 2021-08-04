Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex’s best fashion moments

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is celebrating her 40th birthday today, August 4. Apart from supporting humanitarian causes with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess has crafted quite a fashion legacy for herself. Meghan, mother to two kids - Archie and Lilibet, may have left her Royal titles behind, but her style continues to make waves in the fashion community. The sartorial prowess is well and thriving. So, in honour of the Duchess's birthday today, we've rounded up some of her best fashion moments since becoming a Royal. Take a look:

The Wedding Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AP)

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel wearing a beautiful white silk-cady gown, created by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The dress featured a bateau neckline, which would later become the Duchess's signature style. She teamed the dress with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara and a 16ft veil featuring intricately hand-embroidered flowers, each representing a Commonwealth country.

Pretty In Pink

Meghan Markle's debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.(Reuters)

Meghan's debut at the Trooping the Colour ceremony was also one of her iconic and memorable looks. She looked every bit a princess in a pretty blush off-the-shoulder dress, designed by Caroline Herrera. She teamed the dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat and a clutch. She looked radiant in the ensemble.

The Sleeveless Trench Coat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Reuters)

Anything that Meghan Markle touches turns into gold, and she proved the same when she attended an exhibit honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela wearing a sleeveless trench coat. The Duchess of Sussex wore a beige Nonie trench coat dress while on a trip with Prince Harry, and she paired it with matching pumps, a clutch bag and tiny ear studs.

The Black and White Dress

Meghan Markle at the Royal Ascot in 2018 with Prince Harry.(Reuters)

Meghan Markle gave a modern update to Audrey Hepburn's look in the musical My Fair Lady when she attended the Royal Ascot in 2018 with Prince Harry. The Suits alumnus opted for a simple white shirt dress, paired with a skinny black belt and a black-and-white fascinator. Looking regal as ever, she teamed the look with a black clutch and stilettos.

The Hamilton Dress

Meghan Markle attends Hamilton screening. (Reuters)

Meghan Markle turned heads and made headlines when she attended the screening of Hamilton. The Duchess wore a short Judith & Charles tuxedo mini dress, paired with a gold clutch and simple black pumps. Her dress was quite revolutionary, considering Royals generally shy away from wearing risqué ensembles.

The Black Bodycon Dress

Meghan Markle at the 2018 Fashion Awards.(Reuters)

Meghan's surprise appearance at the 2018 Fashion Awards to present the British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award to Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, who designed her wedding dress, was probably one of her major sartorial moments. She chose a one-shoulder Givenchy maxi dress and flaunted her baby bump in it. She teamed the look with a sleek bun and gold accessories.

The White Dress for Archie's Debut

When Meghan Markle introduced baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world, she donned a white, sleeveless trench dress by designer Grace Wales Bonner. She glowed in the chic ensemble, teamed with suede pumps and open locks, as she posed with her husband.

The Oprah Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey.(Reuters)

Meghan Markle donned a special dress for her highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex opted for a black silk dress from Giorgio Armani. It featured a deep neckline, matching belt and an embroidered lotus flower on the bodice. Many reports suggested that the lotus flowers symbolise "purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration, and rebirth", which is why the Duchess wore it.

The Flying Bird Dress

Meghan Markle at the Australian Geographic Society Awards.(Reuters)

Meghan Markle attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards during her and Prince Harry's Australia-New Zealand tour, looking like she had just walked straight out of a fairy tale. She wore a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta sleeveless dress adorned with flying birds embellishments coupled with an elegant ombre tulle.

The Red Pregnancy Dress

Meghan Markle in red Valentino cape dress.(Reuters)

Meghan aced monotone fashion as she kicked off her Moroccan tour with Prince Harry wearing a red Valentino cape dress. The Duchess's dress for her Casablanca visit featured intricate embroidery. She paired the look with nude heels, gloves, and a Valentino clutch.

Which look of Meghan do you like the most?

