After Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to debut as writer with intimate memoir

After wife Meghan Markle debut as a writer, Prince Harry will soon also be turning towards writing, an while the Duchess of Sussex wrote a children's book, the Duke's will be what the publisher is describing as an “intimate and heartfelt memoir”, which will release by late 2022. Last month, Meghan published the picture book “The Bench” through Random House Books for Young Readers.

The Duke of Sussex said in a statement, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Random House is the publisher for the still untitled book and they did not disclose the financial terms but stated that the proceeds will go to charity. In an announcement they said, “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him. Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have always been the subject of much scrutiny, and only four months ago the duo made many shocking revelations about the British Royal Family when they interviewed with Oprah Winfrey near their home in Montecito, California. The discussed the decline of their mental health, the struggles of the Royal Family, their issues with Meghan, and many more such shocking details were revealed in the interview.

Harry had spoken about his strained relationship with his father during the interview, stating, “There is a lot to work through there. I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie (Harry and Meghan's son) is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”

Harry also mentioned how he felt trapped as a Royal and that his family took away his security and cut him off financially forcing him to leave. He also acknowledged that his brother and his father are trapped. He had said, “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped.”

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter