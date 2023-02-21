Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits for Haldi inspire newlyweds to play with colours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, tied the knot in a lavish, intimate ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple got married in a Hindu and a Christian wedding ceremony. Pictures from the grand festivities made it to social media and delighted their followers. Now, snippets from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies are out, and they show Natasa and Hardik having a blast in beauteous custom-made outfits designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Keep scrolling to read our download on their colourful looks. (Also Read | Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding pics out. Bride's Gota lehenga, Bandhani dupatta steal the show)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Haldi-Mehendi outfits

On Monday, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic dropped pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi festivities on Instagram with the caption, "Painted in love." The post shows the couple having a blast during the ceremonies and posing with their adorable son, Agastya Pandya. While Hardik and Agastya twinned in a pink and white kurta and pants set, Natasa looked gorgeous in a fabulously festive bustier and sharara pants. The custom-made ensembles by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla featured signature details from the label. Check out the pictures below.

The official Instagram page of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla revealed details of Hardik and Natasa's traditional-modern outfits. Hardik wore a pink and white leheriya silk kurta with an elaborate minara yoke embroidered in appliqué and mirror, paired with straight-fit pants to complete his vibrant look.

Meanwhile, Natasa chose a folk mirror bustier paired with pants. While the bustier had multi-coloured salli and crystal danglers to add glamour, the multi-coloured bugle bead embroidery added enviable craftsmanship to the pants.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1 in 2020, on a yacht. They tied the knot in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. They became parents to a son, Agastya, months later, in July 2020. Since their wedding, Natasa and Hardik, their friends and family, have been sharing photos from their wedding celebrations.