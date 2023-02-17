Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding pics out. Bride's Gota lehenga, Bandhani dupatta steal the show

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and dancer Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in a lavish wedding held in Udaipur. The couple celebrated two cultures during their romantic nuptials - they enjoyed both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. After releasing pictures from their fun Christian wedding ceremony, the couple dropped photos from the royal Hindu ceremony. Sharing the photos, they wrote in a joint post, "Now and forever." The post shows Hardik and Natasa dressed in ethereal traditional outfits from ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's eponymous label. Keep scrolling to take a peek at their wedding images. (Also Read | Kiara Advani ditched traditional red for yellow as she arrived sindoor-clad in Mumbai with Sidharth Malhotra)

Natasa's Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla royal lehenga is one for the ages

On Thursday night, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from their Hindu royal wedding on Instagram. The couple chose traditional outfits for their second wedding ceremony designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. While the groom looked dapper in an off-white heavily-embroidered sherwani, the bride looked magical in gold, beige and red heavily embellished lehenga. Natasa later changed into a stunning red saree and a statement blouse for the pheras. Her two outfits became the magical highlight of the occasion and should inspire your trousseau if you are a bride-to-be.

See the couple's pictures:

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's official Instagram page revealed details about Hardik's sherwani. They wrote, "A match made in Heaven. Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Pandya are a dream in custom ensembles by #abujanisandeepkhosla. Hardik is an absolutely majestic groom in this regal, off-white jamdani sherwani, masterfully hand-embroidered with gold zardozi. Red and green bead highlights add jewelled glam to his look."

As for Natasa's regal custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, it exudes radiance and romance at its most divine. The lavishly embroidered gota ghagra and blouse made Natasa shine like a Goddess at her wedding ceremony, and the gorgeous bandhani dupatta in red added the perfect contrast to the gold ghagra. She styled the stunning bridal look with a choker necklace, matching earrings, mang tika, kadhas, bangles, rings, and high heels.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's Hindu wedding ceremony. (Instagram)

While Natasa wore the lehenga for the varmala ceremony, she donned a bright red saree for the pheras. The six yards feature a broad gold patti border and an embroidered pallu. She completed the look with a heavily embroidered half-sleeve gold blouse. Keeping the accessories the same, Natasa rounded it all off with a centre-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, blushed glowing base, subtle eye makeup, and mascara-adorned lashes.

What do you think of the bride and groom's Hindu wedding outfits?