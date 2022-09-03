Harnaaz Sandhu and Divita Rai's new pics has fans mesmerised, call Miss Universe and Miss Diva 2022 'Our Queens'

Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai of Karnataka as the next Miss Diva 2022 in a star-studded ceremony last month. Divita will now represent India at the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant, where Harnaaz will crown the Miss Universe 2022. Now, pictures of Harnaaz and Divita from a new photoshoot are going viral on social media, and it has absolutely mesmerised their fans. Keep scrolling to see the photos and what netizens had to say after seeing them.

Harnaaz Sandhu and Divita Rai's latest photoshoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, the official Instagram page of Miss Diva posted several photos featuring Harnaaz Sandhu and Divita Rai. It shows the two beauty queens posing together while wearing their respective crowns and beauteous ensembles. The Miss Diva page also captioned the pictures talking about the common beliefs that the two divas share. They added that the images scream "power, determination and an image of a strong, dynamic and vivacious Indian woman of today who believes in her dreams and conquers them victoriously." (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu wins the night at Miss Diva Universe 2022 in plunging neck gown, reunites with Lara Dutta: Watch videos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Few of the many things which are common between Harnaaz and Divita is the unshakable belief these ladies have for themselves and the determination and perseverance they've possessed on their paths to success and we know, just like Harnaaz, Divita is all set and steadfast to bring back laurels to our nation," the caption of one of the posts said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Harnaaz looked gorgeous in a wine-red gown, Divita stunned in a hot pink halter neck ensemble for the pictures. The two stars wore them for the Miss Diva 2022 ceremony. Harnaaz's dress features a plunging neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit and a long train. Meanwhile, Divita's outfit features a keyhole neckline, side cut-outs and a thigh-baring slit on the front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures garnered a lot of love from both Harnaaz and Divita's fans. One netizen wrote, "Ufff our queens." Another commented, "This picture has my heart." A fan remarked, "Queen and her fighter princess."

What do you think of the photoshoot?