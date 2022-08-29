Divita Rai of Karnataka becomes Miss Diva Universe 2022, Harnaaz Sandhu crowns her successor in emotional video: Watch

Miss Universe India 2022: The new Miss Diva Universe 2022 is Divita Rai from Karnataka. The 23-year-old beauty queen won the coveted title in a star-studded ceremony celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant. The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita Rai at the occasion. Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana was declared Miss Diva Supranational 2022. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video of the emotional moment when Harnaaz crowned her successor Divita Rai. Keep scrolling to check out the video.

On Sunday night, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. The video shared by the Miss Universe page shows Harnaaz kissing the Miss Diva Universe crown before awarding it to Divita. Then, the two beauty queens walked the stage, dressed in beauteous gowns, wearing their coveted crowns and the sash declaring their titles. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu represents India, meets Allu Arjun at the India Day parade: Watch)

Who is Divita Rai?

Born in Karnataka, Divita Rai has roots in several cities in India because of her father's job. The 23-year-old is an architect and model by profession and has an interest in various activities like badminton, basketball, painting, listening to music and reading. She will now represent India at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, where Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor.

After winning the Miss Diva Universe 2022 crown, Divita expressed her excitement in a video posted on the official page of Miss Universe. "It feels crazy. I finally have this [crown] on my head. It is unbelievable, I really have no words. It's crazy," the Miss Diva Universe 2022 said.

Meanwhile, the Miss Diva Universe 2022 pageant saw many stars and former beauty pageant winners in attendance. Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta, Miss India 1964 Meher Castelino, Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani, and Miss India Universe 2004 Tanushree Dutta also made an appearance at the event.