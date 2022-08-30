Harnaaz Sandhu displays beauty queen vibes and minimal makeup with bodycon look in her 'lucky colour': See pics

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has had a busy schedule ever since she returned to India after travelling across the globe and fulfilling her duties as the reigning beauty pageant winner. The 22-year-old came to India to crown her successor at the Miss Diva Universe 2022 competition. Karnataka's Divita Rai won the coveted title. Harnaaz wore a stunning wine-red gown to the event. However, before that, she had slipped into a knee-length bodycon dress teamed with a matching jacket in her lucky colour - orange. She enhanced the look with minimal makeup, and we love this fashion moment.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared pictures of Harnaaz Sandhu in the bright orange bodycon dress and jacket set. They captioned the post, "Harnaaz Sandhu's lucky colour orange." The ensemble Harnaaz chose for the occasion is from the shelves of designer Vidhi Wadhwani's clothing label. Celebrity stylist Bharat Gupta styled Harnaaz's look in the outfit, which can easily translate into a summer or fall look for your closet. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu represents India, meets Allu Arjun at the India Day parade: Watch)

Harnaaz's bright orange knee-length dress features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, botanical appliqué work in orange and fuchsia pink hues, gold leaf-shaped adornments, a peplum hem, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curves.

Harnaaz layered a matching jacket over the bodycon ensemble to complete the outfit. It comes with notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, similar applique work, pocket details, a tailored fit, and a long hem length.

Harnaaz teamed the ensemble with silver pointed high heels and a sleek bracelet. In the end, Harnaaz chose an extreme side-parted open hairdo and soft glam makeup to round it all off. She picked subtle smoky eye shadow, glossed berry lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title in December last year. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz at the pageant.