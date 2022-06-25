Harnaaz Sandhu dons traditional Vietnamese dress Ao Dai for Miss Universe Vietnam, says it reminds her of Punjabi suit

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu jetted off to Vietnam to attend Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 pageant. The beauty queen landed in the Southeast Asian country recently, and since then, she has been regularly updating her Instagram family with snippets from her time there. After delighting netizens with glamorous pictures of herself in a white mini dress and blazer combination, Harnaaz paid an ode to the Vietnamese culture by donning the country's traditional outfit, Ao Dai. She added that it reminded her of the Punjabi suit.

On Friday, the official Instagram page of Miss Universe organisation dropped videos of Harnaaz on their Instagram stories. It showed the 22-year-old star wearing the traditional dress of Vietnam, Ao Dai, comprising a silk tunic paired with pants. Harnaaz wore a yellow and gold version of it and looked exquisite. She even talked about the Ao Dai looking similar to the Punjabi suit. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says 'it's time for a queen to rise' as she drops a regal pic in green gown from Indonesia: See inside)

The video begins with Harnaaz saying, "Look at this beautiful outfit. This is the traditional Vietnamese outfit called Ao Dai and it reminds me of a Punjabi suit, which is an Indian style dressing. I really love the fabric. It's so comfortable and I am so so happy to wear this finally." In the end, Harnaaz twirled around to show her fans how the outfit looked. Here's a clip of Harnaaz attending a Miss Universe Vietnam event dressed in the Ao Dai.

Coming to the details, the Ao Dai Harnaaz wore features a tunic and pants. The top comes divided into bright yellow and golden hues. It has a round neckline, subtle brocade embroidery throughout the attire, long sleeves, waist-high slits on the side, and a sheer light yellow panel underneath.

Harnaaz styled the tunic with high-waisted bright yellow flared pants, golden strappy heels, statement rings, bracelets, and dangling ornate earrings. Lastly, a side-parted open hairdo, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, glowing skin and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Vietnam competition will take place on June 25, Saturday, at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. It will be the 5th edition of the beauty pageant.