Harnaaz Sandhu in elegant saree dances with Indo-Tibetan Border Police families and children: See pics, videos

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu attended an event hosted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Greater Noida on Thursday. Pictures and videos of the star from the event have been going viral on social media, and they show the beauty queen dancing with the ITBP families and children, clicking pictures with ITBP personnel and more. The diva had returned to India last week, and after attending events in Mumbai, she jetted off to Delhi.

On Thursday, Harnaaz Sandhu, who had a historic win at the Miss Universe pageant, joined the ITBP personnel for a programme organized on 'Women Empowerment and HWWA Raising Day' at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida. The 22-year-old model danced on the song Boliyaan from the movie Aloo Chaat. She also clicked several photos during the event. Scroll ahead to see videos and images of Harnaaz posted by the official handle of ITBP.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz chose an elegant saree with a statement-making blouse for the occasion. The six yards comes in a light olive green shade and features geometric prints and a striped border with embroidered floral threadwork. The 22-year-old wore the saree in a traditional draping style and cinched it at the waist with a metallic belt.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at the event.

Harnaaz teamed the six yards with a mustard-coloured blouse decorated with floral threadwork, embellishments, cut-out neckline, backless detail, and sheer billowy sleeves with embroidered borders.

Harnaaz chose her shimmering Miss Universe crown, rings, and layered gemstone-adorned earrings for accessories. In the end, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, side-parted curly open locks and glowing skin rounded off Harnaaz's look for the event.

Earlier, Harnaaz had posted a photo of herself dressed in a printed velvet gown featuring ruffled sleeves, a plunging neckline, asymmetric hem, layered skirt, and cinched waist. The star's fans flooded the comments section praising her look. See the post:

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on December 13, 2021. She is the third Indian woman to win the crown. It is India's first victory in 21 years.