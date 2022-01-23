Harnaaz Sandhu serves Desi Girl moment in Miss Universe crown, black saree with sleeveless blouse: See BTS videos

Harnaaz Sandhu captured the hearts of millions when she brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. The 21-year-old model is now winning the fashion game by serving back-to-back stunning looks for her fans. Recently, she channelled her inner Desi Girl for a photoshoot wearing a shimmering black saree, serving us a breathtaking fashion moment. We are in love.

Recently, Harnaaz starred in a photoshoot for which she wore a black saree and a matching blouse. On Saturday, the official page of Miss Universe took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos from the shoot, after which the post instantly went viral. "Desi girl," they had captioned the video.

Take a look at the video:

The post shows Harnaaz having a fun time posing for the camera. Serving a Desi Girl moment, she draped herself in a shimmering black saree for the shoot. The beauty queen also took out her coveted Miss Universe crown to glam up the beauty quotient.

ALSO READ | Harnaaz Sandhu shines bright like the Times Square in sweater and mini skirt

Harnaaz's elegant black saree features reflective sequins in black hue decorated all over the drape and silver beaded work forming a frost-like pattern on the hem and the pallu borders. She draped the elegant six yards in a traditional style showing off her svelte frame and toned midriff.

ALSO READ | Harnaaz Sandhu begins Miss Universe journey in New York and visits new apartment

Harnaaz teamed the six yards with a sleeveless blouse featuring a bare back detail, plunging neckline, black and silver sequinned embellishments.

BTS photos from Harnaaz Sandhu's photoshoot.

Considering that the saree featured several shimmering adornments, Harnaaz ditched all accessories. She rounded off her look with open tresses, mascara-heavy make-up, nude lip shade and the Miss Universe crown featuring shiny white and yellow gems.

Famed Miss Universe photographer Fadil Berisha, who did Harnaaz's photoshoot, posted a few other behind-the-scene snippets of the star.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu is currently in New York, where she began her Miss Universe journey. The 21-year-old is the third Indian woman to win the crown after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.