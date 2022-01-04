Harnaaz Sandhu begins Miss Universe journey in New York and visits new apartment: Queen has arrived, say fans

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu reached New York after taking a flight from Mumbai on Sunday evening. The 21-year-old beauty queen will begin her Miss Universe journey in The Big Apple. A new video, shared by the official handle of Miss Universe, shows her arrival in the city, and it has got the internet excited.

The Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video of Harnaaz reaching New York and visiting her apartment there on January 4. "Only the beginning...Welcome to NYC Harnaaz Sandhu," they captioned the video. It begins with Harnaaz getting out of her car and entering her new apartment to give a short tour. As she opens the door, the star says, "Are you guys excited? I can't wait."

Watch the video here:

The video garnered more than 211k views and several thousand likes after it was posted online.

Many of Harnaaz's fans took to the comments section to wish her all the best for the beginning of Miss Universe journey. One user wrote, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED." Another commented, "Our miss universe is very beautiful."

Comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz also posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "Finally #Grateful." She had also shared a picture of her plane window and scenic photos of the New York skyline on Instagram stories. The beauty queen captioned one post, "Here I come New York," and another, "Are you guys excited to see my newly designed apartment?"

Take a look:

Screenshot of Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram stories.

Earlier, paparazzi had clicked Harnaaz at the Mumbai airport, ready to leave for New York. She chose a hand painted green and white blouse and pants set to catch the flight. She won the airport fashion game in the quirky printed ensemble and could easily give any star a run for their money with the look.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel, by Andrea Meza of Mexico. She is the third Indian woman to win the pageant after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.