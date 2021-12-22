Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's favourite pics from Israel are a fashion moment: Seen it yet?

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu delighted her fans all over the world by revealing her favourite pictures from Israel, where the Miss Universe pageant took place.

The throwback posts show Harnaaz going on an adventure with other contestants and doing a beach shoot in Eilat. Her photos are a fashion moment, and we love it.

Screenshot of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram stories.

Harnaaz took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 22, to share throwback photos from her days in Israel. Sharing the first post, Miss Universe 2021 wrote, "One of my favourites from Israel." She even asked her fans to share their favourite moments.

The photos show Harnaaz, dressed in a co-ord floral ensemble, posing in a garden and driving an ATV vehicle with Miss Universe contestant Guy Yechiely from Nepal.

ALSO READ | Check out Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's gorgeous pic in traditional lehenga

The blush pink floral look features a cropped bralette top with a sweetheart neckline and matching shorts. The 21-year-old model teamed the set with a long blazer adorned in the same floral print.

Harnaaz Sandhu with Miss Universe contestant Guy Yechiely.

Harnaaz also wore an India sash over her coordinated outfit. She styled it with centre-parted locks, nude-palette make-up, and mascara-adorned eyelashes. "Eilat, you beauty," Harnaaz captioned the photos.

ALSO READ | This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown: Watch

The second post shows Harnaaz half-submerged in the sea, wearing a colour-blocked bikini. She chose an orange halter-neck monokini with a keyhole neckline and cut-out on the waist. It also features contrasting maroon piping done all over.

The Miss Universe 2021 styled this look with open locks, nude lip shade, hoop earrings, smoky eye shadow, and minimal make-up. "What a fun shoot day it was at the Royal Beach Hotel…the sun, the water and the dolphins," Harnaaz captioned the post.

Harnaaz Sandhu in a halter-neck bikini.

Which of these posts is your favourite?

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown earlier this month. She is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen, who won in 2000 and 1994.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter