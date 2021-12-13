This is the answer that won Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021 crown: Watch full video here

Harnaaz Sandhu marked a historic win for India as she was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12 at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as her successor at the end of the event. Harnaaz won the title 21 years after Lara Bhupathi, who won it in 2000.

The internet is filled with wishes for Harnaaz as netizens applauded her win. But what led to this historic day? Well, we have the final question that secured the Miss Universe 2021 title for the 21-year-old and made her the 70th Miss Universe. Read on to know her answer too.

The final three contestants - Harnaaz Sandhu, Lalela Mswane and Nadia Ferreira - were asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" And Harnaaz's confidence and her answer will surely bowl you over.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today," Harnaaz replied to the question.

Earlier, in the beauty contest, when Harnaaz was in the top 5, she was asked, "Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?"

Harnaaz impressed all with her answer as she said, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today."

Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant.

