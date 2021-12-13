Priyanka Chopra congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu her on historic win

Global icon and Miss World Miss 2000 Priyanka Chopra congratulated Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu for her historic win. The actor took to Instagram to post a video of the moment Harnaaz was announced the Miss Universe winner and congratulated the 21-year-old beauty queen for her historic win.

Priyanka posted the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "And the new Miss Universe is...Miss India. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandu...bringing the crown home after 21 years." The video shows the host Steve Harvey announcing Harnaaz as the winner of the pageant. She can be seen getting emotional after hearing her name.

Harnaaz beat 79 other contestants - including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane - from various countries, to claim the prestigious title. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico presented her with the prestigious crown at the event held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

Before Harnaaz, the Miss Universe title was won by Lara Dutta Bhupathi in the year 2000. Harnaaz now becomes the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. The 21-year-old is a model from Chandigarh, with passionate views about women's rights, climate change and global warming. Moreover, she draws her inspiration from Priyanka Chopra. In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess.

At the event, Harnaaz was asked how she would change the minds of people who call climate change a hoax. "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today," she had replied, calling for more action and less talk.

