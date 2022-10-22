Harnaaz Sandhu in two classy looks turns up the hotness quotient for her latest photoshoot: See pics here

Harnaaz Sandhu has won the hearts of millions all across the globe after getting crowned the Miss Universe 2021 and making India proud. Ever since she won the coveted title, the 22-year-old beauty queen has been living her best life in the United States of America. And today, she took to Instagram to drop a gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a black ensemble that screamed feisty elegance. The official account of Miss Universe also shared photos of the star dressed in another stylish outfit for a photoshoot on the New York city streets. Harnaaz took the hotness quotient up by a notch in both the ensembles and served tips to look glam for every occasion. Scroll ahead to find more details.

Harnaaz Sandhu turns up the hotness quotient in two classy looks

On Saturday, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a picture of herself enjoying the views of Miami, Florida, from the balcony. The post showed Miss Universe 2021 dressed in a black mini dress and making a case for the trendy LLB (little black dress). She captioned the post, "Here's looking at you." Earlier, the Miss Universe page had also shared images of Harnaaz from a photoshoot in New York City and captioned it, "A New York minute." In these images, she can be seen in a crop top, jacket and denim jeans. Find out more details about Harnaaz's look below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is the real show stealer at Miss USA 2022 in glam thigh-slit gown)

Coming to the first outfit, Harnaaz chose a black mini dress. It features a wide plunging square neckline accentuating her decolletage, puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves with slits on the cuffs, frilled trimming on the hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves.

Harnaaz styled the ensemble with tan strappy high heels, tinted cat-eye sunglasses, several gold-tinted statement rings, and matching earrings. Lastly, she picked nude lip shade, blushed glowing skin, and darkened brows for the makeup.

For the second photoshoot, Harnaaz slipped into a white ribbed crop top adorned with pearl embellishments on the neckline and flaunted her midriff. She completed the outfit with a bronze gold-coloured full-sleeve jacket and black fitted denim jeans.

Harnaaz styled the outfit with centre-parted open tresses, tinted sunglasses, gold textured earrings, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and beaming highlighter. What do you think of both the outfits Harnaaz donned?