Harnaaz Sandhu is the real show stealer at the Miss USA 2022 event in a glamorous thigh-slit gown: Watch videos

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended the Miss USA 2022 pageant held at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, on October 4 (IST). The 22-year-old beauty queen flew to the US state to make her appearance at the occasion, where she walked the stage wearing the Miss Universe crown and talked about her projects aiming to fight against period poverty and the stigma surrounding periods. Apart from her inspiring words, Harnaaz's glamorous look in a thigh-high slit ruffled gown for the event became the show stealer and won hearts online.

Harnaaz Sandhu steals the show at Miss USA 2022

On Tuesday, Harnaaz Sandhu attended the Miss USA 2022 pageant dressed in a monochrome red carpet-worthy gown that screamed elegance. The official Miss Universe social media page shared several videos of Harnaaz dressed in the jaw-dropping ensemble from the shelves of an haute couture label Omaima Couture. One clip showed Harnaaz showing off the stunning dress while twirling. "Glam cam! (sparkle emoji)#missusa," the Miss Universe page captioned the tweet. Check out Harnaaz's look from the pageant here. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival: Check out pic)

Regarding the design details, Harnaaz's gown comes in a pearl-white hue replete with a black paint splash design. The silk-satin ensemble also features gold sequin embellishments, intricate beadwork decorated in a vine-like design, a one-shoulder detail adorned with a quirky petal structure, cinched waistline decked with ruffles, an asymmetrical flowy skirt, a floor-sweeping train, and a thigh-high slit on the front.

Harnaaz accessorised the gown with the Miss Universe crown, strappy white pumps and dainty earrings, keeping in mind the heavy embellishments. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy tresses, glossy mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, glowing skin and well-defined brows for the glam picks.

What do you think of Harnaaz's glamorous avatar for Miss USA 2022?

Meanwhile, Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel won the Miss USA 2022 crown at the competition. Miss North Carolina Morgan Romano was awarded runner-up, and Miss Nebraska Natalie Pieper became the second runner-up.