Harnaaz Sandhu, after meeting Priyanka Chopra, announces period campaign at Global Citizen Festival: Watch video

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended the star-studded Global Citizen Festival 2022, hosted by Priyanka Chopra. The 22-year-old beauty pageant winner was on the ninth sky as she met her inspiration and Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra, at the occasion. After living the excitement of her first meeting with Priyanka, Harnaaz Sandhu has now dropped a new video of her speech at the Global Citizen Festival. It shows Harnaaz announcing a new campaign for fighting against Period Poverty across the globe and introducing two other activists who went up on stage with her.

Harnaaz Sandhu talks about Period Poverty

During the weekend, Harnaaz Sandhu met Priyanka Chopra for the first time at Global Citizen Festival and posted a picture with the actor. Today, she took to Instagram to share a video of her speech at the festival. Harnaaz talked about growing up with no period shame at home, period poverty across the globe, and a new campaign called 'Period for Change' to fight the stigma around period and influence policies. Check out Harnaaz's post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival, fan says 'Miss World and Miss Universe on same stage')

Read a part of Harnaaz's speech here - "Namaste Global Citizens. I am proud to join you and these two remarkable young women to talk about Periods. My mom is a gynaecologist, so I grew up talking about my period with no shame and I always had access to the products that I needed. But that's not the case for more than 500 million people around the world who experience period poverty."

"Last night at @glblctzn we announced our new collective: 'Global Menstrual Equity Accelerator', with a new campaign called 'Period for Change', which will fight stigma, influence policy, and secure the resources needed to end period poverty. I'm truly honoured and grateful for everyone who made it happen. Let's unite together and spread the word 'Period for change' to end period poverty," Harnaaz captioned her post.

Earlier, Harnaaz had posted a picture with Priyanka and thanked her for her kindness. "I couldn't have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks @priyankachopra for your kindness at @glblctzn...you killed it," she wrote in the caption. See the post below.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the Miss Universe in December last year.