Harnaaz Sandhu takes over the New York streets in a white deep-neck blouse and bodycon skirt: Watch video

The New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 may have ended, but Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is still making her fans swoon with her sartorial updates from New York City (NYC). The star took to Instagram today to drop a clip of herself strutting the NYC streets in two steal-worthy ensembles and winning the Parisian chic style statement. We loved her look in the all-white deep neck peplum blouse with a figure-hugging skirt topped off with minimal jewels and a check beret. If you wish to up your street-style fashion game, Harnaaz's closet should be your inspiration. Keep scrolling to check out what she wore.

Harnaaz Sandhu takes over NYC in Parisian chic ensembles

On Thursday, Harnaaz Sandhu dropped a video of herself on Instagram with the caption, "La Vie en rose [rose emoticon]." The clip begins with Harnaaz walking in front of the camera in a black bustier top teamed with a monochrome power suit. Then, the 22-year-old star takes over the NYC streets in the all-white blouse and skirt set. While the black-and-white fit is a perfect office look for attending meetings, the white ensemble is for enjoying drinks with your girlfriends after work or a date night with your partner. Watch the video below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu is the star of New York Fashion Week 2022 in a black mini dress)

Regarding the design details of the all-white look, its sleeveless peplum blouse comes with frilled straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cut-out on the torso, cinched midriff, and a flared addition. Harnaaz teamed it with a figure-hugging skirt featuring a back slit and midi-length hem.

Harnaaz accessorised the attire with a check beret, a black blazer draped on the shoulder, a mini top handle bag, chain-link gold choker, cat-eye black tinted sunglasses, sleek bracelet, and check-printed block heels. Lastly, open tresses, nude berry lip shade, glowing face, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

Harnaaz Sandhu takes over NYC. (Instagram)

For the second look in the video, Harnaaz slipped into an abstract check-printed bustier top with a sheer neckline teamed with a black-and-white blazer and pants set. While the jacket has padded shoulders, white lapels, full-length sleeves and an open front, the pants feature flared hem and white contrast lining.

In the end, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses, a matching top handle bag and black peep-toe stilettos with high heels to glam things up. A nude lip shade, dewy base, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks and mascara on the lashes rounded it off.