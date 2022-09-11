Harnaaz Sandhu is the star of New York Fashion Week 2022 in a sultry black mini dress: Watch video and pics inside

The New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 kickstarted on September 9 and will continue till September 14. The ongoing fashion week has seen many big names attending the glamorous shows or taking to the ramp to display designers' latest Spring/Summer collections to the audience. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is also one of them, and her impeccable style at the shows knows no bounds. For us, the beauty queen is the star of the NYFW 2022 as she drops one incredible look after another. Her latest post shows her in a black mini dress. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Harnaaz Sandhu takes over New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022

On Saturday, Harnaaz Sandhu took to her Instagram page to drop several pictures and a video of herself, dressed in a sultry black ensemble. She wore it to attend designer Falguni Shane Peacock's latest show during the NYFW 2022. The 22-year-old beauty queen captioned one of her posts, "Another day in New York fashion week." While the images show Harnaaz posing inside the car, the video shows her flaunting her little black dress. The ensemble is from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection. Check out Harnaaz's post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu and Divita Rai's new pics has fans mesmerised, call Miss Universe and Miss Diva 2022 'Our Queens')

Falguni Peacock also shared a picture with Harnaaz and praised her for always making India proud. She captioned the post, "Had such a lovely time with our stunningly gorgeous Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. You make us so proud!!!!!! Love you girl."

Harnaaz's sultry black ensemble features intricate silver embroidery done in quirky abstract patterns all over the silhouette, sheer full-length sleeves, a round neckline, mini-length hemline, feather tassel embroidery done on the hem (a signature element of Falguni Shane Peacock's dresses), and a figure-hugging fitting accentuating her enviable curves.

Harnaaz styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including dainty drop earrings, a sleek bracelet, embellished black pointed high heels, a matching black top handle mini bag, and kitten black tinted sunglasses.

In the end, Harnaaz chose glossy berry-toned lip shade, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, dewy base, sleek black eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu is the reigning 70th Miss Universe. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz as the Miss Universe 2021 winner.