Harnaaz Sandhu starts her day with 'the iconic Serena Williams' and a colour-block boss babe look: See pics, video

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's New York schedule has been packed with multiple visits to different fashion shows around the city and dropping stunning pictures of herself from various events on Instagram. The 22-year-old is in NYC to attend the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022, and she 'started her day with the iconic Serena Williams' and her latest collection from her clothing label S by Serena. The star dropped snippets from the occasion on her page and delighted fans with a boss-babe colour-block ensemble.

Harnaaz Sandhu's boss-babe look in a colour-block ensemble

On Tuesday, Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to drop pictures of herself from an event hosted to launch the latest collection from Serena Williams' clothing label. The Miss Universe 2021 posted the images from the occasion with the caption, "Go green." Earlier, she had shared a video of herself playing with a tennis ball on a court with the caption, "Starting the day with the iconic Serena Williams and her collection S by Serena." Both the posts showed Harnaaz in a green blazer and pants set, teamed with a pinstriped shirt. See the video and the photos below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu steals the spotlight at the NYFW in figure-hugging mini dress)

Harnaaz's sea green ensemble for Serena Williams' event features a cropped blazer with notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a tailored fitting. The 22-year-old teamed it with matching flared pants adorned with pockets on the side. Lastly, a blue and white pinstriped collared shirt with button closures on the front, curved hem, and long sleeves completed the outfit.

Harnaaz glammed up the colour-blocked ensemble with white pointed stilettos, a mini shoulder bag, black-tinted sunglasses, French manicured nails, and dainty earrings.

In the end, Harnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses with waves, kohl-lined eyes, smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, berry-toned nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

What do you think of Harnaaz's latest sartorial moment?