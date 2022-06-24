Harnaaz Sandhu in white mini dress and blazer takes over Vietnam and serves a queen moment: Check out pics

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu jetted off to Vietnam recently to meet the delegates of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022. The 22-year-old landed in the Southeast Asian country on Thursday and dropped pictures from her first event. She slipped into a glamorous white attire for the occasion and served queen vibes. Scroll ahead to see Harnaaz's photos from her first day in Vietnam. Fair warning: the Miss Universe's elegance will definitely leave you swooning.

On Thursday, the official account of the Miss Universe organisation dropped Harnaaz Sandhu's pictures on their Instagram account. They captioned the post, "Vietnam day 1! Harnaaz Sandhu kicks off with the visit with meetings and interviews." They also shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) snippets from the occasion. Celebrity stylist Emma Pritchard styled Harnaaz for the event. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says 'it's time for a queen to rise' as she drops a regal pic in green gown from Indonesia: See inside)

For the first leg of events in Vietnam, Harnaaz slipped into a white mini dress and layered it with a blazer. Her ensemble comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline, pleated flared skirt, cinched waistline and a figure-accentuating silhouette. The mini hem length of Harnaaz's attire flaunted her long legs and added a girl-next-door aesthetic to her look.

Harnaaz mixed the fun vibe of her white mini dress with the chic white blazer's formal touch. It features raised padded shoulders, long sleeves, notch lapel collars, double-breasted open front, ornate gold buttons, patch pockets and a structured fit.

Harnaaz wore the all-white look with gold-tone accessories and jewellery. She picked statement sleek rings, a bracelet, matching ear studs, and strappy gladiator pumps with killer high heels.

Harnaaz Sandhu in a white dress and blazer set. (Instagram)

Lastly, Harnaaz left her locks open in a centre parting and styled them in soft waves, and for the glam, she chose black winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, sharp contouring, nude lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and dewy base.

After the Miss Universe Instagram page shared Harnaaz's pictures, many of her fans flooded the comments section with praise for her. One user wrote, "Beautiful our reigning MISS UNIVERSE." Another commented, "That smile just lights up the universe."

What do you think of Harnaaz's all-white mini dress and blazer combo?

