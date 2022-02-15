Harnaaz Sandhu is fashion goals to slay fancy brunch in 18k floral mini dress

A dress that cuts a sensuous silhouette and flaunts our accentuated figure is all we need to turn up the heat at the next party and serving the perfect fashion cues to slay fancy brunch this week is Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in a floral mini dress. If you are looking for some inspo to chill around in style at a get-together or fancy brunch, Harnaaz got your fashion woes sorted and her recent viral pictures in the pink and green embroidered floral mini dress are enough to back our claim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Harnaaz shared a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward effortlessly. The pictures featured the diva donning a white base mini dress that came with a beautifully embellished deep plunge neckline to give it a steamy spin.

The mini dress sported ornate embroidery in pink and green hues all over to enhance its summery look. Accessorising her look only with a pair of metallic hoop earrings and a pair of black sunglasses, Harnaaz left her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Harnaaz amplified the amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Harnaaz set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “To shine your brightest light is to be who you truly are (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, House of Eda, that boasts of versatile sequinned, floral, lace cutwork and cocktail dresses that add that European touch of sophistication with an oomph of Luxury. The floral mini dress originally costs ₹17,999 on the designer website.

Harnaaz Sandhu's mini dress from House of Eda (houseofeda.com)

If you are looking for encouragement to elevate your wpring-summer wardrobe with a mini dress of minimalist style or if you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising on a fashionable look, opt for this muted style. Mini dresses are wardrobe mainstays courtesy their fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look while the body-hugging detail is sure to set the viewers on fire for all the right reasons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}