Harnaaz Sandhu says 'it's time for a queen to rise' as she drops a regal pic in green gown from Indonesia: See inside

Just like her impressive sartorial sense, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu needs no introduction. Even her latest photoshoot backs our claim. The 22-year-old beauty queen recently flew to Indonesia to make an appearance at the Miss Universe Indonesia 2022 pageant. After the ceremony, Harnaaz joined the Miss Universe Indonesia 2022 winner to attend various events in the country. And today, she took to Instagram to drop a new regal photo of herself dressed in a stunning gown from the shelves of a Jakarta-based clothing label, Look At Her Atelier. Scroll ahead to see Harnaaz's post.

On Tuesday, Harnaaz dropped a jaw-dropping picture of herself standing by a window looking over Jakarta, Indonesia's capital. The 22-year-old captioned her post, "It's time for a queen to rise [sparkle emoji]." She slipped into a stunning green gown featuring a long floor-covering train with multiple pleated layers and teamed it with open wavy tresses for the photoshoot. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu has a reunion with her 'forever queen' Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza: Check out the viral pics)

After Harnaaz dropped the photo on Instagram, it garnered several likes and comments in a few hours. Designer Saisha Shinde, who created Harnaaz's winning look for the Miss Universe pageant, commented, "Wowwww." Another user wrote, "Yes Queen." A few other users dropped emoticons to praise the beauty queen's look.

Earlier, Harnaaz had posted a video of herself walking the stage at the Puteri Indonesia 2022 ceremony. The Miss Universe 2021 wore Indonesia's traditional kebaya for the occasion. It comes in blue and gold tones decorated with heavy embroidery and a thigh-high slit on the front. The Miss Universe crown completed Harnaaz's striking look.

Harnaaz had dropped the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "I'm humbled and touched with all the love I have received from this incredible country of diversity. It was such a magical moment for me to wear the traditional kebaya of Indonesia. Terimakashi Indonesia."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Laksmi Shari De Neefe Suardana as the Puteri Indonesia 2022 (Miss Universe Indonesia 2022) at the Miss Universe ceremony last week. Laksmi is the first delegate from Bali to be crowned Puteri Indonesia. She is an Indonesian fashion designer, UNICEF activist, book author, TV commercial model and a beauty pageant titleholder.