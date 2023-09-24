Harnaaz Sandhu's stunning ethnic look in mint green tissue silk saree is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe

Harnaaz Sandhu is here to give you some stunning saree inspiration for the upcoming festive season. When it comes to ethnic fashion, nothing can compete with the charm of traditional Indian sarees and our Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz proves it right. The diva is a total stunner and can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a casual mini dress or a red carpet-worthy gown, Harnaaz knows how to turn heads. She is quite active on social media and her Insta-diaries filled with stylish looks are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for all her followers. Her latest look in a lime-coloured saree is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu is busy believing in herself, drops sizzling pic in thigh-slit midnight blue gown. Check out post inside )

Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in lime green saree

Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in mint green tissue silk saree, sets festive fashion goals(Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

On Saturday, Harnaaz gave her fans a weekend surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures accompanied by a red heart and a lightning emoji as a caption. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 100k likes from her adoring followers who can't stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Harnaaz's stunning saree look

For her classy and elegant look, Harnaaz chose a stunning saree from the shelves of clothing brand Shanti Banaras. Her saree comes in a mint green colour and is made of tissue silk fabric decorated with a golden border all over. She paired it with a sleeveless beige blouse that complemented her look perfectly. With the assistance of fashion stylist Priyanka Castelino, Harnaaz styled her look with a white double pearl necklace by Ansh Gems, oversized statement stud earrings by Angelz Jewellery and stylish black round sunglasses.

With the help of makeup artist Mita Vaswani, Harnaaz got decked up in nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Yeaksha Ravariya, Harnaaz styled her luscious tresses into soft curls and left them open at the centre to complete her glam look.

If you are looking for an ethnic outfit for the perfect festive look, then the Harnaaz gorgeous tissue saree with its perfect blend of grace and glamour is the perfect inspiration. You can wear it in a variety of ways and make heads turn this festive season.