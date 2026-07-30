Have you heard about the latte makeup trend? Here are tips to ace it

If you have been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you have come across the latte makeup trend. Inspired by the warm, creamy tones of a latte, this beauty trend focuses on creating a sun-kissed, bronzed complexion using shades of caramel, mocha, chocolate and soft brown. Unlike bright, colourful makeup looks, latte makeup celebrates neutral tones that enhance your natural features while giving your skin a radiant glow.

Latte makeup for a sun-kissed look (AI-Generated)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

The trend became hugely popular after beauty influencers and celebrities shared their own versions of the look, making it one of the most sought-after makeup styles for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Latte makeup proves that neutral tones never go out of style. Its warm bronzed finish, glowing complexion and effortless elegance make it a trend worth trying. Whether you are heading to work, meeting friends or attending a celebration, this versatile makeup look delivers a polished appearance with minimal effort. With just a few warm-toned products and careful blending, you can recreate this viral trend and enjoy a timeless, naturally radiant look.

Here are some tips to ace your latte makeup glow

What is latte makeup?

Latte makeup is all about using warm brown and bronze shades across the face to create a soft, cohesive appearance. Instead of relying on pink blushes or bold eyeshadows, this trend uses earthy colours that mimic the rich shades of coffee and milk.

The overall finish is luminous, fresh and naturally sculpted. It works well on almost every skin tone because warm browns come in a variety of depths, allowing you to customise the look according to your complexion.

Why is latte makeup so popular?

One of the biggest reasons behind the popularity of latte makeup is its versatility. The look suits daytime outings, office meetings, brunches and evening events alike. It also complements both casual and glamorous outfits.

Another reason is that the trend focuses on enhancing natural beauty rather than covering it. With glowing skin and soft definition, latte makeup creates an effortless appearance that is easy to achieve with products many people already own.

How to create the latte makeup look

Creating this viral makeup trend does not require professional skills. Follow these simple steps:

1. Prep your skin

Start with a moisturised face and apply a lightweight primer. Use a natural-finish foundation or skin tint to even out your complexion without making it look heavy.

2. Add warmth with bronzer

Bronzer is the star of this look. Apply it generously along the cheeks, temples, jawline and forehead to create a naturally sun-kissed effect.

3. Choose warm-toned eyeshadows

Use shades like caramel, bronze, cinnamon or chocolate brown across the eyelids. Blend well to achieve a soft, seamless finish. Add a darker brown to the outer corners for extra depth if desired.

4. Define the eyes

Apply brown eyeliner instead of black for a softer look. Finish with a few coats of mascara to make the lashes stand out.

5. Keep the cheeks subtle

Instead of bright blushes, opt for a warm peach or terracotta shade that blends naturally with the bronzer.

6. Finish with glossy nude lips

Choose a nude lipstick in warm beige or brown tones and top it with a clear or caramel-coloured gloss for the signature latte-inspired finish.

Who can wear latte makeup?

The beauty of this trend is that it suits almost everyone. Fair skin tones can opt for lighter caramel shades, while medium and deeper complexions can experiment with richer bronzes and chocolate hues. The key is selecting shades that complement your natural undertones rather than overpowering them.

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