Have you tried hair steaming? Check out its amazing benefits for your hair

We all desire hair that is smooth, shining, and silky, yet frequently, despite putting a tons of effort and money into it, our hair ends up appearing lifeless and dull. Most hair issues can be resolved by steaming your hair. You can also take advantage of the opportunity to unwind, read a book, and relax. The best part about steaming your hair is that it will feel really soft afterwards, making it the perfect remedy for hair that has been stressed out by excessive heat, processing, or central heating. Think of it as a facial for your hair. (Also read: Hair care tips: Here's how to reduce split ends, hair breakage )

"Whether your hair is relaxed, unprocessed or colour-treated, steaming is one of the best things you can do to pamper your hair. Hair steaming is beneficial as the heat aids in hydrating dry hair leaving your tresses happy. If your hair appears lifeless and damaged despite doing everything right, You might want to try hair steaming to nourish it from the inside out. Hair steaming offers a plethora of benefits to the hair, besides combating dryness and damage. The moist heat encourages circulation of blood flow in the scalp thus promoting hair growth. No matter what your hair type is, steaming can rejuvenate it and boost its health." says Frances Atulomah, Healthy Hair Coach on her Instagram post. She further suggested five benefits of hair steaming.

1. Improves cleansing of the scalp and hair

Steaming can loosen the build-up of dirt, grime, dead cells, etc. on your scalp and hair. These can then be flushed out easily when you clean your hair with shampoo.

2. Increases collagen production and hair growth.

Hair steaming helps to increase collagen production and blood flow to the scalp. This results in a healthy scalp and hair which is great for length retention.

3. Increases hair elasticity

Steaming allows the hair to absorb the maximum amount of moisture so that your hair can stretch, flex and bend with minimum to no breakage.

4. Reduces hair breakage

Dehydration can make your hair dry and prone to breakage. Steaming facilitates deep moisturization of the hair shaft, thus keeping them hydrated and reducing hair breakage. It also strengthens the hair strands

5. Increased product penetration

Steaming is a great way to help your hydrating products penetrate the hair strands to improve hair moisture balance. The moist heat of the steam opens up the hair follicles and cuticles and penetrates them. It is one of the best ways to rejuvenate your dull hair.

