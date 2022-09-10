Hair care tips: Here's how to reduce split ends, hair breakage

Great hair can add oodles of confidence while on the other hand, limp and non- shiny tresses can impact the personality of even the most confident ones and one of the biggest problems that we face today is breakage of hair, especially those who colour their hair either to cover greys or to simply don a new look. Worry not for we got your hair woes sorted by bringing some experts on board to spill the beans on how to reduce split ends or hair breakage.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Hair Expert, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, suggested, “To reduce split ends, breakage and scores of other hair troubles, one needs to rely on the goodness of henna, a tradition that has been passed on through generations. Thanks to advancements in the domain, henna is no more about just one particular colour and look rather, there are ready-to-use henna creams that usher a variety of colour options.”

She added, “Besides, ammonia and its byproducts like ethanolamine, diethanolamine and triethanolamine must completely be eradicated from the healthcare regimen. The best way to battle these hair woes is to nourish the scalp and the strands with nature-oriented vegan options, with ingredients such as Ayurvedic herbs and plant or vegetable extracts from Brazilian Amazonian rainforests. A henna hair mask once a month can also do wonders to strengthen and nourish your hair from root to tip, thereby ensuring less breakage and reduction in split ends and never try to cut individual hair strands to get rid of split ends. However enticing it may look, never ever split the two ends further too, it would leave you with brittle, thinner hair.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Vatsal Panwar, Cosmetologist at Medharbour Hospital, revealed, “Medically speaking, the root cause of split end actually lies at its roots. The cortical cells or the inner lining of the hair cannot get easily damaged as it is surrounded by hair cuticles that are the dead cells covering the hair strands. These get damaged due to high intensity heat treatment or due to harsh chemical treatments in hair dyes or due to friction when you comb your hair vigorously and this is the major reason of split ends, which leads to loss of lustre of hair and thinning of the ends of the hair.”

She advised, “As we understand, the best way to get rid of split ends is by treating the roots. Cutting down on all sorts of chemical treatments is the key here. Though nowadays youngsters as young as 25 years old are starting to get grey hair, it is important to stay away from quick fix chemical hair dyes that harm more than they do good. Look for natural, vegan alternatives. Regularly oiling hair also plays an important role in giving optimum hydration to the hair. Thus, stay grounded, rooted and take care of the roots to have beautiful and split ends-free hair.”