Heading for a resort vacation? Here’s what to pack for effortless style from poolside lounging to dinner

Resort dressing is all about getting the balance right between comfort, versatility and an air of effortless style, at the end of the day. If you’re planning a weekend getaway to a resort with your partner, family or friends, here’s an outfit guide by Prakruti Gupta Rao, co-founder of The Kaftan Company, to help you put together effortless looks and capture picture-perfect moments.

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What to pack for a resort vacation?

“If you are packing for a vacation, I'd say always go for pieces that can transition with you throughout the day, instead of packing a whole different look for each occasion,” said Prakruti. You can pick easy separates; flowy dresses, lightweight co-ord sets and kaftans are particularly useful, as they allow you to be comfortable while still looking put together.

You can pick easy separates; flowy dresses, lightweight co-ord sets and kaftans are particularly useful.

According to Prakruti, for the daytime, breathable fabrics and fluid silhouettes can’t be beaten. A loose cotton or lightweight kaftan can be a beautiful choice for breakfast, poolside lounging or exploring the resort, especially when styled with flat sandals, oversized sunglasses and a spacious tote. “Florals, botanicals and tropical landscape prints are also naturally suited to a holiday wardrobe, adding a sense of occasion without too much styling,” added Prakruti.

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{{^usCountry}} Prakruti also highlighted that the real advantage of resort wear is how easy it is to take a single piece from day to night. A kaftan that feels relaxed in the afternoon can be styled differently for sunset drinks or dinner by simply adding a belt to define the silhouette, switching to heeled or embellished sandals and introducing statement jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakruti also highlighted that the real advantage of resort wear is how easy it is to take a single piece from day to night. A kaftan that feels relaxed in the afternoon can be styled differently for sunset drinks or dinner by simply adding a belt to define the silhouette, switching to heeled or embellished sandals and introducing statement jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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Likewise, a simple dress can have a totally different personality with the addition of a scarf, structured bag or layered accessories. These slight variations let you create a couple of looks without compromising the practicality of your suitcase.

A kaftan that feels relaxed in the afternoon can be styled differently for sunset drinks or dinner.

Accessories are the key

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“I also believe that accessories should be considered part of the outfit rather than an afterthought,” said Prakruti. Woven or raffia bags, oversized earrings, delicate layered jewellery, scarves and comfortable sandals can instantly elevate even the simplest resort look. At the same time, there is no need to overdo it. The beauty of resort dressing is its relaxed quality, so the look should still feel natural and easy.

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“For packing, I’d have a handful of hero pieces that can be mixed and matched instead of packing individual outfits,” advised Prakruti. A great kaftan, a few easy dresses, matching separates and versatile accessories can take you from a lazy morning by the pool to an evening dinner with just a few styling switches. The idea is to pack lighter, style more creatively and make each piece work harder over the holiday.