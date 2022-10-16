Herbal tips and tricks to help your skin and hair needs

The tips and tricks to cure your skin and hair problems are tempting when you read about them but as soon as you implement them either you land up in a chain of problems or you don't get the results. The result-oriented tips can also bring side benefits. Herbal ingredients are always a good and safer option to include in your hair and skincare routine. They are skin-friendly as they are made from botanical ingredients which are enriched with natural vitamins and antioxidants. They only make your skin and hair healthy and gentle with time. Also, herbal products are suitable for every skin and hair type. (Also read: Gaining importance of natural ingredients in skincare: Experts explain )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Medha Singh, Herbal Beauty Expert, Founder and CEO of Juvena Herbals Pvt ltd, an organic and all-natural skincare brand, shared effective herbal tips and tricks for your hair and skincare.

Prepare your skin glow oil with herbal ingredients like olive and almond oil, dry grind cashew nuts, dry turmeric powder, dry coriander powder, licorice powder and other prebiotic herbs.

Prepare the most effective ubtan with ingredients like almonds, dry grounded wheat flour, finely grounded banslochan, olive oil and nutmeg powder.

The regimen is incomplete without a soothing pack, prepare it with ingredients like red lentils, soya beans, dry rose petals, sandal powder and milk powder.

Pampering your hair is equally important so choose an oil with ingredients like olive oil, sesame oil, evening primrose oil, and manjistha sticks and to top it over, apply a good hair pack with ingredients like Triphala churna powder, shatavari, henna leaf powder, and sesame seeds paste.

Some herbal skin and hair care tips:

Never wash your face with lukewarm water. Always prefer normal tap water as its temperature is below room temperature which stands as the perfect temperature when it comes to washing facial skin.

Clean facial skin with a herbal emulsion and not a face wash. Face wash breaks the Ph of skin as it is alkaline in nature. Supporting the Ph of the skin is taking care of collagen and elastin fibres in the skin. You can stay young forever by incorporating this small step into your skincare routine.

Always apply moisturizer over damp skin. When you apply moisturizer over dry skin it makes your skin oily and can never hydrate the skin. So the purpose of applying moisturizer gets defeated.

Prefer physical mineral sunscreen to chemical sunscreen as physical mineral sunscreen reflects UV radiation and chemical sunscreen absorbs UV radiation and then dissipates them.

Never forget to clean your skin in the evenings. Always remove makeup to the last trace by cleansing the skin twice with an effective cleanser.

Never use wet wipes or sponges to wipe the cleansers. Prefer cotton swabs.

If you apply makeup regularly, soft exfoliation with a herbal- pack full of natural ingredients becomes mandatory to keep the collagen synthesis in your skin at its best.

Never apply night cream without moisturizing the skin. First, apply a little moisturizer over damp skin. After 10 minutes apply night Cream. Dry skin should always seal the night cream by applying oil above it. As night cream is also an emulsion it evaporates at night while we are asleep as our body temperature rises while we sleep. When the skin is dry this evaporation is faster. If you want your night cream to repair damages done during the day then definitely lock it with an effective 100% pure Argan oil.

Be honest with your largest excretory organ by listening to the messages it keeps delivering every day as it is the living organ. Be with your skin get a line with it and supply all its demands naturally in a routine to stay healthy and happy and beautiful so the trick to staying beautiful is in being honest.

