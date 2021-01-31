Hina Khan adds sexy twist to winter style in new photoshoot, we are here for it

There is something special about a black and white image. The way it romanticises with the bygone era, no colour picture can do that and that is exactly what Hina Khan is doing in her latest photoshoot. The fashionista has a style sense that everyone loves and inspires to achieve. Be it a vacation to an exotic location or her casual everyday outfits, the actor has decoded how to look stunning always.

Her recent images that show the actor looking sultry are from a photoshoot. For the shoot, Hina donned a black bodycon spaghetti strap top which she teamed with a pair of matching mini shorts. She completed the look with a white faux fur jacket that was stunning. To top off the gorgeous outfit, the actor wore a pair of knee-high booties and added pizzazz to it. To accessorise the outfit, Hina wore a couple of chunky rings.

The 33-year-old glammed up the ensemble a bit with her on-point eyeliner teamed with mascara-laden lashes and a glossy lip. She also left her wavy side-parted hair down and looked absolutely fabulous. Hina shared the images on her personal Instagram account with the caption, “Coz It’s Winter, and Hot Fashion will keep me Warm.. #DoItInStyle #WinterFasion #BeYou #StyleDiva (sic).”

The actor recently made us swoon when she wore a quirky carbon-coloured power suit to attend an awards night.

Check out some of the other outfits that Hina has donned in the recent past:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen on the screen in season 14 of Bigg Boss. The actor entered the house as a senior along with other celebrities like Gauahar Khan.

