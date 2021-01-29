Hina Khan chooses power suit and bold eyeliner to make statement at awards night

Giving out a message with her sartorial picks is something that Hina Khan does often. Be it a picnic, a vacation in the Maldives or an awards night, whenever the actor steps out in her outfit, she leaves us speechless. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about and why Hina is known as the ultimate fashionista.

For a recent awards night, Hina wore an attire that made a powerful statement and showed everyone who is the boss. For the night, the 33-year-old opted to wear a bold power suit and make a point. Her outfit comprised of a shimmery carbon-coloured bralette that flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed it with a matching double-breasted jacket.

To complete the monotone outfit, Hina wore a pair of well-fitted high waisted pants. The actor stepped into a pair of golden heels for the night and accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings and a few chunky rings. It was Hina’s eye makeup that stood out in her glam. The actor opted to go for neon eye shadow to add a pop of colour to the look.

She teamed it with mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a nude glossy lip. The actor topped off the ensemble with slick back hair and we love it. Hina shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “The title of the award has the three key ingredients for success… Time … Power .. Woman. So all it takes. is Right Time … A Powerful Decision… And an instinctive woman .. (sic).”

Check out some of the other times that the actor has blown our minds with her sartorial picks:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in season 14 of Bigg Boss where the actor entered the house as a senior.

