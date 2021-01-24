IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters
Hina Khan shares hair care tips(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares hair care tips(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters

  • Hina Khan recently shared a video in which the actor gave extremely useful tips for improving the hair health especially during winter season. Get ready with your notepads and pen.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:18 PM IST

Winter season means dry skin and unhealthy hair, we all know that. This season, in particular, requires us to pay special attention to our skin and hair in order to make them supple and shiny. Actor Hina Khan, who is known for taking that extra effort all year long recently shared her personal hair care tips and we are taking notes.

In the clip, Hina said that during the winter season, your skin, scalp and hair require extra nourishment. She also addressed the inevitable arrival of dandruff during the chilly weather and what a nightmare it is for her. She then gave tips on how to achieve healthy, shiny and dandruff-free hair. Hina said:

Use A Silk Scarf

In winters, we generally wear woollen caps and stoles which can make our scalp itchy, make hair messy and cause hair breakage. She told her followers to use a silk stole to cover the scalp and then layer it with a woollen cap or a stole. This adds an additional layer to your scalp and takes care of your hair. This steps also avoids breakage.


Avoid Heat Styling Tools

Avoid tools such as hair dryer and ironing machine as much as possible. This helps prevent the breakage of your hair.

Oil Your Hair To Avoid Dandruff

Hina says she loves hot oil head massages and for that, she puts the oil in the microwave for a few seconds before applying it on her scalp. Hot oil massage has a lot of other benefits as well, it helps in scalp nourishment and is great for relaxing. It also moisturises hair, seals the cuticles avoiding hair fall and combats hair breakage.

Drink Water And Keep Yourself Hydrated

Hina said that it is extremely important to keep yourself hydrated even during winters. If you drink enough water, it keeps your skin glowing and hair healthy.

Rinse Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar

The actor said that apple cider vinegar is a magic ingredient. It maintains the pH level of your hair which is extremely crucial during winters. All you have to do is shampoo your hair and then rinse it with a concoction that contains one part apple cider vinegar and three parts water.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hina khan winters hair care bollywood
app
Close
e-paper
Hina Khan shares hair care tips(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan shares hair care tips(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Hina Khan recently shared a video in which the actor gave extremely useful tips for improving the hair health especially during winter season. Get ready with your notepads and pen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bella Hadid returns to social media(Instagram/bellahadid)
Bella Hadid returns to social media(Instagram/bellahadid)
fashion

Bella Hadid returns to social media: Took some time away to reflect and learn

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • After a short hiatus from social media, Bella Hadid made a return and penned a heartfelt note about mental health. "I am only here to be an instrument of peace and love," it read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi in black velvet dress(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi in black velvet dress(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi shows how to own the night in 1 lakh thigh-slit black dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • For her recent outing in Dubai, Nora Fatehi opted to wear a stunning black velvet full-sleeved dress that also featured a thigh-high slit. The actor's gown is the epitome of modern luxury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game(Instagram/who_wore_what_when)
fashion

Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • From nerdy minimalist look to contemporary chic, The Girl on The Train actor Kirti Kulhari serves a slew of fashionable styles that are a must-have for this year's Spring-Summer wardrobe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4k monokini(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in 4k monokini(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan in 4k midriff-flaunting monokini is beachwear goals in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • The fashionista and fitness freak Sara Ali Khan has been sharing some picturesque views from the Maldives and serving us with bookmark-worthy holiday fashion. Her latest pictures in a sustainable monokini are no different.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models in the label’s Autumn Winter 21-22 collection (Photo: Instagram/PaulSmith)
Models in the label’s Autumn Winter 21-22 collection (Photo: Instagram/PaulSmith)
fashion

A love letter to British youth  

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Over the last five decades, Pope Paul Smith has established a cathedral of chic dressing his legions of style savants - from Prime Ministers to Rock royalty
READ FULL STORY
Close
Another meme featuring Bernie Sanders doing the Gangnam Style dance.(Twitter)
Another meme featuring Bernie Sanders doing the Gangnam Style dance.(Twitter)
fashion

Bernie Sanders’s viral meme-worthy inauguration coat is selling out

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The indelible image of Bernie Sanders bundled up in a jacket and mittens at the US presidential inauguration didn’t just spawn memes around the world - it also led to a massive spike in sales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • From sunshiny suit that leaves one day dreaming to silk maxi dress that looks perfect for hot summer evenings, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been raising the sartorial bar in her own sizzling style during the promotions of The White Tiger and the fashionista in us is inspired
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend(Dilnaz Malegamwalla)
Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend(Dilnaz Malegamwalla)
fashion

Kajol’s luxe boho look in chiffon cape with sleeves is fashion inspo for weekend

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • Looking for an impactful yet comfortable occasion wear? Check out Kajol’s luxe boho look in Netflix release Tribhanga, donning a multicoloured chiffon cape with sleeves, to channel the modern global woman vibe while staying true to the heritage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models at Kim Jones Fall Winter 21-22 showcase (Photo: Dior)
Models at Kim Jones Fall Winter 21-22 showcase (Photo: Dior)
fashion

Painterly strokes meet savoir-faire 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Artistic director Kim Jones reinvents ceremonial wear drawing inspiration from haute couture traditions 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
Designers have been rethinking their collections. Above, a printed jumpsuit with relaxed silhouette by Nachiket Barve. An Anita Dongre lehenga with pockets, made up of pieces that can be reused separately. A powder blue chanderi kurta with trousers meant for comfort, by Ritu Kumar. A dressy sweatsuit with statement sleeves by Twenty Dresses. A woollen sari by Anavila Misra.
fashion

What the next few seasons will look like for the fashion industry

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Overnight, the buying stopped. Covid-19 altered silhouettes and buying patterns too. What is the way forward? A return to the classics, conscious creation and relaxed silhouettes, designers say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
“We’ve had a whole year to think about the effects of fast fashion and how we spend. We have had the time ask ourselves, do I need so many things? The answer, most probably, is no,” Ritu Kumar says.
fashion

Clothes are becoming a little more needs-based, says designer Ritu Kumar

By Madhusree Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:25 PM IST
To thrive again, in the pandemic, the fashion industry must return to its roots — the unique and sustainable handloom and handicrafts, the veteran designer says
READ FULL STORY
Close
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, sported a mullet in his heyday. But it’s Miley’s version that has triggered the hairstyle trend among A-listers this time around. (IMAGE COURTESY INSTAGRAM/ @MILEYCYRUS)
fashion

Run and hide! The mullet is rearing its ugly head again

By Rachel Lopez
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Everyone’s hair nightmare has made another comeback. Here’s why it keeps returning, and why celebrities love it so much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra shares her quick and easy makeup routine(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

People who do real makeup will be so mad: Priyanka Chopra shares quick glam look

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra recently shared her quick and easy to do makeup look that she sticks to for all the video calls. The actor is currently extremely busy promoting her upcoming film and her autobiography, online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration

By Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition for the event, The Hill We Climb, and the social activist gave powerful messages, not only through her words, but also her choice of clothes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP