Hina Khan explores Bangkok in a colourful jumpsuit, slays travel fashion goals

Hina Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor loves to slay fashion goals with snippets from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire for a day out in the sun, or decking up as the ultimate sass queen in a stunning gown, Hina can do it all and more. Hina loves to share fresh inspo for her fans with regular snippets from her fashion diaries. Each of her posts ensures to send fashion lovers scurrying to take notes. Hina's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo and they raise the fashion bar higher with each time.

Hina is currently exploring Thailand and Bangkok and living it up. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her travel diaries and they are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. Hina, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking stunning as ever as she explored Wat Pho Temple in Bangkok. In the pictures, Hina added more colours to Bangkok in a stunning jumpsuit. Perfect for traveling, Hina opted for a comfy cotton jumpsuit that came in geometric patterns in shades of pink, blue and grey. The full-sleeved jumpsuit featured wide legs and hugged Hina's shape perfectly. With the pictures, Hina wrote, "Love and blessings for everyone. Wat Pho Temple." Take a look at her pictures here in the temple complex of Wat Pho Temple.

Hina further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and silver earrings. In black comfy slippers, Hina rounded off her look for the day. The actor wore her shoulder-length tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Some of the pictures also feature Hina with her tresses tied into a ponytail. The actor decked up in minimal makeup in contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and let her attire do all the talking.