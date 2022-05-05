Hina Khan gives steamy twist to ethnic fashion, slays ‘Kashmir ki kali’ vibes in 14k rani pink kurta, yellow sharara

What is Eid if not a Muslim Met Gala with a colour burst of traditional shararas and ghararas with a contemporary twist and television sensation Hina Khan aced just that with full “Kashmir ki kali” vibes as she rocked a rani pink kurta with yellow sharara and green organza dupatta. The ethnic wear queen left us smitten with her OOTD for Eid day 2 and as fans swoon over her viral pictures and videos in the ensemble, we can't help but bookmark it for our next cultural outing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Hina shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward for the Islamic festival. The pictures featured Hina dolled up in a short kurta that came in rani pink colour and sported floral hand block print all over along with delicate gota work.

It was teamed with a pair of yellow gathered sharara that came with Kingri finishing. Hina layered the mulmul kurta and sharara with a green floral block print dupatta that was made of organza fabric and finished with sequins and Kingri detailings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle with side twirls, Hina accessorised her look with a pair of heavy statement jhumkis. Wearing a dab of wine lipstick, Hina amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Hina set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “Kashmir ki kali.. (sic)” while the video was captioned, “Dil Behelta hai Mera, aapke aajaane se #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #trending #ReelsWithHk (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian clothing brand, Drzya by Ridhi, that boasts of creating subtle ethnic wear with asymmetric hems, traditional block-prints and soothing hues but ones that are trendy for the contemporary women. The sharara set originally costs ₹14,100 on the designer website.

Hina Khan's sharara set from Drzya by Ridhi (shopdrzya.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of her look?