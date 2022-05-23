Hina Khan glams up the French Riviera at Cannes Film Festival in a shirtless black powersuit: All pics here

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan has been winning the fashion game at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022, and her fans cannot help but swoon. The actor recently jetted off to attend one of the most prestigious film festivals and even walked the red carpet dressed in a princess-esque voluminous gown. Later, she also dropped several snippets from her photoshoots around the resort town. Now, Hina has posted new clicks from another photoshoot which show her glamming up the French Riviera town in a black powersuit. You will love this new look too.

On Monday, Hina took to Instagram to post new pictures from another photoshoot she did during the Festival de Cannes. The post shows the actor in a chic and elegant black powersuit, which she donned for an interview. "Interviews #cannes2022 #frenchriviera [black heart emoji]," Hina captioned the post. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Hina Khan is the golden girl of our dreams in a thigh-slit gown for Cannes 2022)

Coming to Hina's look, the actor decided to go shirtless for the photoshoot and served fans with an all-black boss babe ensemble. She chose a long blazer featuring satin silk black shawl lapel collars embellished on one side with shimmering white diamantes, long sleeves, puffed shoulders, figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Hina's curves, single button-up detail on the front, patch pockets, and a plunging neckline.

Hina teamed the blazer with black pants featuring a high-rise waistline, flared fitting and a floor-grazing hemline. The star further glammed up the outfit with black strappy high heels, diamond earrings in square shape and matching statement rings.

Hina Khan turns boss babe in black powersuit at Cannes Film Festival. (Instagram)

In the end, Hina chose a side-parted low messy bun to complete the hairdo, and for the glam, she went for glossy pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

Earlier, Hina turned golden girl for another photoshoot in Cannes. She had stepped out into the French riviera town, dressed in a strapless gold dress featuring a risqué thigh-high slit on the front and draped details.

Meanwhile, Hina made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. She also launched the poster of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind, directed by Rahat Kazmi, at Cannes.