Hina Khan is the golden girl of our dreams in a strapless thigh-slit gown for Cannes Film Festival 2022: All pics

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Hina Khan is taking over the French Riviera with one fashionable look at a time, and nothing is holding her back. The star recently jetted off to Cannes to attend one of the most prestigious annual events, the Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet in a dreamy voluminous lavender gown. After multiple photoshoots and a magnificent red carpet look, Hina is still not done. Today, she dropped pictures on Instagram from a photoshoot she did on the streets of the resort town wearing a shimmering strapless gold dress. Hina turned into the golden girl of our dreams, and she will also make your heart stop a beat.

On Saturday, Hina posted photos of herself posing on the empty and breathtaking Cannes streets. She captioned the post, "Some yellow love," and used hashtags like #cannes2022, #frenchrivera and #cannesfilmfestival. The golden dress Hina chose for the shoot is from the shelves of the clothing label, Fovari. They also designed the black gown Hina wore for another Cannes shoot. (Also Read: Hina Khan in a dreamy lavender gown shows how it is done at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet: All pics inside)

Coming to the design details, Hina slipped into a strapless asymmetrical gown. The silk dress comes in a shimmering gold shade and features a structured bodice, draped fabric with several pleats, a plunging back, a risqué thigh-high slit on one side and a floor-sweeping train. Additionally, the bodycon silhouette accentuating Hina's curves added a dose of sultry glamour to her look.

Hina Khan takes over French Riviera in a golden dress. (Instagram)

Hina paired the bodycon gown with minimal accessories matching its golden shade. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star wore strappy stilettos featuring killer high heels, statement rings and large pearl earrings. A centre-parted messy low bun with loose strands sculpting the face completed Hina's hairdo. (Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made grand debuts on the Cannes red carpet)

Hina Khan chose minimal accessories and shimmering glam to style the ensemble. (Instagram)

In the end, Hina chose glowing skin, shimmering gold eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, wine-red lip shade, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Hina's golden look got several likes and compliments from her followers on social media. Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Hinaaaaa you r killing it n how." Saisha Shinde wrote, "Uffffffffffff [heart emojis]." Several other netizens dropped heart and fire emoticons under Hina's pictures.

What do you think of the look?