Hina Khan in a dreamy lavender gown shows how it is done at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet: All pics inside

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Hina Khan is among the many Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia, attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022. After stunning the internet with two back-to-back stunning looks, the star finally walked the red carpet today (IST). And to say that she looked ethereal would be an understatement. Hina slipped into a dreamy lavender gown to attend the screening of "Eo" during the 75th Cannes Film Festival and showed the world how to slay red carpet fashion right. Celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya conceptualised Hina's first red carpet moment at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

On Friday (IST), Hina walked the red carpet at the Festival de Cannes. Soon, the pictures and videos of the star arriving at one of the most prestigious events started going viral online. Hina donned a high-low intricately embellished gown from Sophie Couture. She teamed it with minimal accessories and soft glam. Scroll ahead to see Hina's photos. (Also Read: Hina Khan's ivory corset and draped skirt for UK Asian Film Festival 2022 costs ₹1 lakh, Bhumi Pednekar wore it too)

Hina chose a lavender gown for walking the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It comes with strapless design detail, plunging square neckline, intricate lace embellishments, feather adornments done all over, and a structured overlay attached at the waist. In the end, a floor-grazing train - connected below the structure - formed the skirt of Hina's ensemble.

Hina's lavender gown had a high-low hemline flaunting her long legs on the red carpet, which she accessorised with silver strappy peep-toe pumps. The actor also chose a few other minimal embellishments to style her get-up. She went for a diamond bracelet and dainty diamond earrings.

Lastly, Hina chose soft glam picks to round it all off. She opted for open side-parted tresses, glossy nude lip shade, black-winged eyeliner, shimmery lavender eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and on-fleek brows.

Meanwhile, before walking the red carpet today, Hina left the internet swooning with two stunning looks from the French Riviera Town. She chose a strapless red pleated gown and a black lace dress. Scroll ahead to check out Hina's posts from Cannes, France.

Cannes has returned after two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 17.