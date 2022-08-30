Hina Khan is gorgeous as the clear blue sea as she explores Thailand, stuns in crop top and mini skirt: All pics

Actor Hina Khan loves to explore the world. The star is a travel enthusiast and often jets off to scenic locations across the globe whenever she gets a break from work. Recently, Hina jetted off to Thailand to enjoy a laidback holiday amid the clear blue sea and breathtaking locales. Her first stop is the popular Phi Phi Islands, and she posted stunning photos from her visit on Instagram. It shows Hina marvelling at the views of the island while chilling on a boat and doing a photoshoot. She looked as breathtaking as the clear blue sea in the images. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures on Instagram.

On Monday, Hina Khan dropped images from her Thailand holiday with her mother. The duo went to the Phi Phi Islands in the country to admire the lush green cliffs, clear blue waters, and balmy tropical weather. "Nature is therapeutic...Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow. Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveller," Hina captioned her post. For the uninitiated, the Phi Phi Islands are an island group which are administratively part of Krabi Province. The islands are known for their white sand beaches and crystal blue water. Check out Hina's pictures below. (Also Read: Hina Khan says 'go where the wind takes you' in mini dress and a co-ord outfit)

The photos show Hina travelling around the viridescent cliffs and clear blue waters of Phi Phi Islands by boat. The star served stunning poses in all the images and showed off her beach outfit, featuring a floral printed crop top and matching mini skirt. It is a perfect pick for your next beach holiday, so don't forget to take some fashion tips from Hina.

Hina's beach outfit features a green-coloured crop top with spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a short hem length flaunting her toned midriff, a colourful floral pattern in yellow, orange and pink hues, and gathered details.

(Also Read: Hina Khan in black lace jumpsuit serves a smoking hot look for new pics)

Hina teamed the top with a mini skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, an asymmetrical hem, a floral pattern in different hues, gathered design detail, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's curves.

In the end, Hina glammed up the island-girl look with minimal accessories, including a sleek bracelet, layered chains with dainty pendants, and tinted broad sunglasses. A messy low bun, minimal base, and nude lip shade rounded off Hina's makeup picks for the beach outfit.

