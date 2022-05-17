Hina Khan's ivory corset and draped skirt for UK Asian Film Festival 2022 costs 1 lakh, Bhumi Pednekar wore it too

Actor Hina Khan was recently honoured at UK Asian Film Festival 2022 in London. Before jetting off to the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, which kickstarts today, Hina stopped in London to receive her Trailblazer of the Year Award. The star made jaws drop at the event dressed in an ethereal ivory corset, draped skirt and a cape. However, the ensemble also reminded us of Bhumi Pednekar's similar look, which she wore to attend an event last year. If you loved Hina and Bhumi's look in the ensemble and wish to get it for your closet, we have the details for you. Scroll ahead to find out.

On Monday, Hina took to Instagram to share her photos in the ivory set, posing on the London streets and attending the UK Asian Film Festival 2022. The actor captioned one of the posts, "Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony." The outfit is from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani's couture label. Scroll ahead to see Hina's look. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar in see-through corset and skirt is ready for wedding season)

In 2021, Bhumi had also donned the same ivory ensemble to attend wedding festivities. Like Hina, the Badhaai Do actor had also casually draped the jacket on her shoulders and opted for dewy nude palette makeup. Check out Bhumi's photos here.

Coming to the Tarun Tahiliani outfit, it features an ivory corset decked with silver hand-embroidered embellishments, a sweetheart neckline, structured boning on the midriff, and a bodycon silhouette. A sheer silk cutwork balloon cape with a hand-embroidered cuff and a foil jersey draped skirt completed the ensemble. The complete set is available on the designer's website. It is called 'Balloon Cape Paired With Foil Jersey Draped Skirt And Corset' and costs ₹1,50,500.

(Also Read: Cannes 2022: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their grand debuts on the film festival red carpet)

The ivory corset, skirt and cape set Bhumi Pednekar and Hina Khan wore. (taruntahiliani.com)

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wore the ensemble with minimal yet striking jewellery, including emerald earrings and strappy nude heels. In the end, Hina chose glowing skin, subtle eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

On the other hand, Bhumi chose ivory and gold-toned jewellery to complement the ensemble. She wore ornate jhumkis, hath phool and bracelet to accessorise the outfit. And for the glam picks, Bhumi went for tousled open tresses, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring and mascara on the lashes.

What do you think of both their looks?