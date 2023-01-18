Hina Khan says 'won't let anyone dull my sparkle' as she shines in sultry ivory lehenga. Watch new video

Actor Hina Khan's ethnic fashion game has a separate fan base, and her undeniable elegance is to be credited for the same. Hina and her stylist have served several memorable style moments on the red carpet and various star-studded events she attends. And her traditional wardrobe manages to win hearts every single time. Moreover, Hina's latest look in an Instagram video backs our statement. She slipped into a gorgeous ivory lehenga set to shoot the clip. Keep reading as we give you a complete download of her traditional outfit. (Also Read | Hina Khan raises the hotness quotient in co-ord blouse and mini skirt styled with a blazer for new photoshoot)

Hina Khan sparkles in an ivory lehenga

On Tuesday, Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a video from a photoshoot with the caption, "Won't let anyone dull my sparkle." She also used hashtags like #reelsinstagram, #reelitfeelit, #reelkarofeelkaro, #trendingreels and #ReelsWithHK for the post. It shows Hina posing for the camera dressed in a sultry ivory and silver-hued lehenga set - a perfect look to wear for your best friend's cocktail party or Sangeet night. Hina styled it with minimal accessories and bold makeup picks. Watch the video below and steal some tips on glamming up the traditional look from the star's style file.

Hina accessorised the lehenga set with a shimmering choker necklace, stacked bangles, dainty earrings, an embellished hairband, and sandals. For the glam picks, Hina chose glitter pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, dark ruby lip shade, beaming highlighter, blushed cheekbones, and glowing skin. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks rounded off Hina's look.

Regarding the design elements, Hina's lehenga comes with a bralette featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline highlighting her décolletage, sequin embellishments, backless detail, and a cropped hem.

Hina wore it with an ivory lehenga featuring a low-rise waist, layered tulle, floral applique work, scalloped floor-sweeping hem, pleated design, and an A-line silhouette. A zari dupatta with scalloped gota patti embroidery and floral threadwork completed the traditional ensemble.

