Holi 2022: It’s time to make a style splash

Unleash your inner hippie with Holi around the corner! Here are fun and newage ways to rock fun and vibrant tie dye trends

Carefree swirls of rainbow brights, tie-dye prints ignite little bursts of joy in everyone. Tie-dye is one of the most ancient processes of folding, twisting, or crumpling a textile and dipping it in colour to create jaw-dropping patterns, dating all the way back to the 5th century. And it came into renewed prominence when donned by rock legends and hippies. Its incarnation in 2022 is reminiscent of the style of the 60s and 70s introduced by the hippies known for their peace and music loving spirit.

Throughout these years, it has made occasional yet prominent appearances in the collections showcased by the likes of Dior and Givenchy. The fashion scene in 2022 has seen fresh impetus and vigour to explore the trend. Designers such as Prabal Gurung, Stella McCartney and Proenza Schouler are playing up the technique on the runways and celebs all over the world are adopting the trend.

“The trend has seen a massive revival in the modern context with pastel colours and has permeated high fashion across the globe. The whole fashion world post-pandemic is combining traditional crafts with contemporary styling,” say Designer Abhijeet Khanna and Renesa Rastogi from RISA.

It is established that tie-dye has undergone multiple changes and has remained popular throughout the ages and each time it is at risk of being forgotten, it makes a resounding comeback to the forefront of fashion. “From designers to celebrities; tie-dye lures the aesthetic senses of every lively and charismatic person,” says designer Nidhi Yadav, Co-Founder Aks Clothings.

The quirkiness of tie-dye ensembles make them bold yet innovative and the person adorning it exudes a certain confidence and charisma.

Holi charm

With Holi right around the corner, there can’t be a better occasion to rock the psychedelic trend. “Holi is a festival of colours and joy and tie and dye , kind of is synonymous with these sentiments as it is a fusion and merger of colours together . Also it is very trendy , lightweight so it is perfect for Holi celebrations as it helps one to rejoice and look lively yet be easy breezy and relaxed,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Tie-dye easily marries with Holi vibes; colours, splash, and togetherness. Tie-dye easily portrays one’s feelings and intention of drenching deep in the colours and joy of Holi.

The colours of Holi make a good fusion with tie-dye patterns. “With tie-dye not being gender-specific, it equally goes stunning with men’s apparel. So, all in the family can flaunt a tie-dye theme on this particular occasion,” feels designer Tushar Sethi, Jisora.

Think beyond T-shirts and dupattas

1. For a breezy, relaxed look, pair a tie-dye wrap around skirt with a button down white shirt and sneakers.

3. Give tie-dye a glamorous spin in a sheath dress. Team with strappy heels.

3. Pair a slouchy tie-dye hoodie with straight leg denims. Opt for statement pair of hoop earrings to complete the look.

5.If you are going to join a high voltage Holi party, go for a in a tie-dye saree. Vibrant tie-dyed sarees paired with a bustier and a cropped jacket can be fun.

6. Capture that summer-chic style with a tie-dye co-ord set in a crop top and straight pants.

7. Donning a pair of colourful sneakers in tie-dye is a great way to add some colour, keeping your attire toned down.

8. A knotted top with a sarong or wrap around skirt would be perfect to invoke the hippie vibes.

9. Keep things playful in a head-to-toe tie-dye jumpsuit. Spice up the look with jhumkis, haathphool or a pair of chunky payal in oxidised silver.

Inputs by designers Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia and Gautam Gupta