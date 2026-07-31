How to clean makeup brushes the right way, Katrina Kaif's MUA, Daniel Bauer, shares his tips

When was the last time you actually cleaned your makeup brush properly? Was it a week ago? A month ago? Or was it even before that? If your answer to these questions is a 'yes', girl, you need to get serious about your makeup brushes and, of course, your skin's health as well.

Daniel Bauer shares his tips on how to clean your makeup brushes (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

According to makeup expert Daniel Bauer, “Your brushes are an extension of your artistry, and great ones can last a lifetime”. Actor Katrina Kaif's makeup expert, Bauer, also states that he still uses brushes from 20 years ago because his cleaning routine has never changed. “My mentor taught me to treat my makeup brushes like children, look after them from day one. I avoid expensive gadgets and gimmicks and stick to the basics: lukewarm water and baby shampoo, preferably Johnson's Baby No More Tears Shampoo to clean the natural hair of brushes”, Bauer says.

“When it comes to synthetic brushes coated in oily, cream products, a classic bar of Dettol or Lifebuoy soap is unbeatable for cutting through the buildup. Just lay them flat to air dry, and they’ll last forever”, he mentions.

Makeup Expert, Drishti Madnani, Co-founder, Shryoan Cosmetics, says, “Dirty brushes can collect grease, dead skin, and bacteria, causing you to have breakouts, irritation, and uneven makeup application. I would suggest you wash foundation and concealer brushes once a week and powder brushes every 10-15 days”.

She also says that for cleaning, use a brush cleanser or a little bit of shampoo with warm water, always holding the brush so that its head is down so no water goes into the glue between bristles in the ferrule. Gently shape the brush and put it on a clean towel, letting it dry horizontally; do not dry it vertically or with any kind of heat. Not only will proper maintenance of your brushes save your skin, but it will also keep them intact and ensure flawless makeup every single time.

Why you should clean your makeup brushes?

Every time you use a brush, it picks up natural oils from your skin along with makeup residue. Dirty brushes can affect the colour payoff of your products and make blending more difficult. Regular cleaning helps maintain hygiene, extends the life of your brushes, and ensures your makeup looks fresh every time.

What you will need

Cleaning your brushes does not require expensive products. You can use:

A gentle brush cleanser or mild baby shampoo

Lukewarm water

A clean towel or microfibre cloth

A silicone brush cleaning mat (optional)

Step-by-step guide to clean your makeup brushes

Wet the bristles: Hold the brush with the bristles facing downward under lukewarm running water. Avoid soaking the entire brush, as water can loosen the glue that holds the bristles in place. Apply cleanser: Place a small amount of brush cleanser or baby shampoo in your palm or on a cleaning mat. Gently swirl the brush in the cleanser until it begins to lather. Remove makeup residue: Massage the bristles gently using circular motions to loosen trapped makeup, oil, and dirt. Continue until the lather becomes clean. Rinse thoroughly: Rinse the brush under running water with the bristles pointing downward. Repeat the washing process if makeup residue remains. Reshape and dry: Gently squeeze out excess water using a clean towel. Reshape the bristles with your fingers, then lay the brush flat on a towel, with the head hanging slightly over the edge of a table. This allows proper airflow and prevents water from seeping into the handle.

How often should you clean them?

Foundation and concealer brushes should ideally be cleaned once a week because they come into direct contact with liquid products. Powder brushes can be washed every two weeks, while eyeshadow brushes should be cleaned at least once a week to prevent colour mixing. Beauty sponges should be cleaned after every use.

Common mistakes to avoid

Using very hot water, which can damage bristles.

Drying brushes upright while they are still wet.

Soaking the entire brush in water.

Using harsh detergents that can weaken the bristles.

Storing brushes before they are completely dry.

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