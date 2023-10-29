Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline and other B'wood celebs attend reception party: Who wore what

Another Saturday night, another Bollywood star-studded party. Leslie Timmins, son of Wizcraft International Entertainment director and co-founder Andre Timmins, married Saachi Nayak on September 12 in a small wedding. The couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai last night. The party was graced by several B-town A-listers including Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia d'souza and many more. Whenever B'wood celebrities attend an event, it inevitably becomes a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception. While some were dressed to the nines in glamorous ethnics, others stuck to their usual style and didn't quite hit the mark. Read on to find out who wore what at this dazzling event. (Also read: MAMI Film Festival Best-Dressed: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and others stun in glamorous outfits; who wore what )

Bollywood Celebrities at Leslie Timmins-Saachi Nayak's Wedding Reception

Jacqueline Fernandez

Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi, Rekha, and other B'wood celebs attended reception party of Leslie Timmins-Saachi Nayak last night. (HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez graced the reception party in a gorgeous light pink saree that exuded grace and glamour. Her saree was made of a delicate net fabric adorned with intricate silver tassels at the borders. She draped it elegantly, letting her pallu fall beautifully from her shoulders. She paired it with a one-shouldered satin blouse with a large bow at the shoulder. The fishtail hem of her outfit added to the oomph factor. With mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks, nude lipstick and loose hair, Jacqueline looked like an elegant princess.

Rekha

Rekha, the ultimate saree queen of Bollywood, is always on point with her timeless grace and sartorial elegance. For the event, Rekha wore a stunning silk saree in a vibrant green colour with an intricate gold embroidered border that showcased the rich craftsmanship with exquisite detailing. She teamed it with a matching blouse and accessorised with a gold mang tika, stacked bangles, statement earrings and a multi-layered necklace. She finished off her look with bold red lips and her hair tied up in a gajra adored bun.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

B-town's adorable couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza arrived hand in hand and served the couple's fashion goals in stylish ensembles. While Genelia ditched heavy lehengas and suits for the party, she donned a light white printed three-piece outfit. It features a sweetheart neckline blouse, a matching flared skirt and a stylish cape. She completes her look with a purse, oxidised silver statement earrings and a choker necklace. With minimal make-up and a neat bun, she looked stunning. On the other hand, Riteish kept it minimal in a three-piece black suit, white shirt and shiny black shoes.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

Stylish father-son duo Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan arrived in similar black outfits and yellow-tinted sunglasses. Hrithik wore a black t-shirt, matching blazer and shiny black trousers. With sunglasses and shiny black shoes, he looked dapper. On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan wore a black bandh gala kurta and straight-fitted trousers. He completed his look with matching shoes and black-framed yellow shades.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor kept his look simple and his styling minimal as he wore a basic navy blue three-piece suit with a white shirt and blue shoes. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he looked like the ultimate gentleman.

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood's stylish father-daughter duo, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha graced the event in glamorous ethnic ensembles. White Sonakshi wore a silver three-piece ensemble consisting of a sweetheart neckline blouse, a draped skirt and a matching cape. With a purse, choker necklace, stacked bracelets and a ring adorning her finger, she looked glamorous. She finished off her look with minimal make-up and her gorgeous curls. On the other hand, Shatrughan Sinha wore a pink bandh gala suit and a checkered shirt.

