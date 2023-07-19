100 challenge: DU girls put their foot down for this deal!

Living on frugal budgets without skimping on trends is the motto of most college-goers. With this parameter, HT City challenges five students from Delhi University to scout the markets of the Capital and find their ideal joda (pair). The condition? Their purchase shouldn’t cost more than ₹100!

Delhi University students took on the challenge to find the perfect pair of footwear in Delhi’s markets, within ₹ 100. (Photos: Gokul VS/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stylish slip-ons, source: Lajpat Nagarmarket

Pranati Singh, a student of JMC, invests in leather slipons at Lajpat Nagar. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Pranati Singh, a first-year BA (Prog) student at Jesus and Mary College, says, “I had visited Lajpat Nagar market only for Dolma Aunty Momos uptill now, and even those aren’t for ₹100! And here I was, to buy a chappal. Every time I told the shopkeepers my budget, they laughed at it. Some even said ‘Humare haath jude hue hain, aap jaiye.’ But I had resolved to move beyond the embarrassment and stay stubborn to win the challenge. Then, finally, I got this chappal that justifies all the hard work, phew! Maybe it was my almost defeated face or my charming smile that made the shopkeepers gave in, but the uncle at the shop gave me this gorgeous slip-on with jazzy a design that is good for not just college but even for evening get-togethers. Nobody can guess it’s price, I tell you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to buy? Shop No 1920, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar

Jutti swag at Kamla Nagar market

Prabha Jha, a student of Miranda House, finds comfort in desi swag with juttis from Kamla Nagar market. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Prabha Jha, a first-year Political Science (Hons) student at Miranda House, says: “I live at a PG in Kamla Nagar, so the market here is an obvious choice when it comes to shopping. But when I heard the budget, I thought I could only get maybe bathroom slippers (laughs)! So I didn’t have very high expectations, but lo and behold! After god knows how many shopkeepers refused to give me even a regular slip-on sandals, I ventured into a shop that has a fixed range of shoes from ₹100 to ₹200. It’s here that I found a hidden stock of some amazingly designed juttis. Such vast are the options here that I was so confused which one to buy because each design is as pretty as the other. I finally zeroed in on this pair that has colourful motifs and gorgeous sliver embroidery on a white base. And this I got without any bargain. Best shopping ever!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to buy? 5275 Kohlapur Road, Kamla Nagar

Strappy tales from Karol Bagh market

Mehak Rai, a student of Ramjas College, oozes oomph with strappy sandals from Karol Bagh. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Mahak Rai, a first-year BSc Lifescience student at Ramjas College, says: “I have a preference for western stye, and hardly wear ethnic or traditional clothes. So taking up this challenge was a double trouble for me since footwear with western look are usually more expensive. But, in Karol Bagh a got a variety of styles and designs, and some are even suitable to my taste. Although it takes some time to find the right design, but I did find a shop which has a plethora of simple footwear that I usually gravitate towards. Herein I bargained with all my energy, saying, ‘ ₹100 hi dungi!’. Maybe he got tired of arguing but I got these chic new strappy sandals in black; which goes with everything! So versatile are these that I can style these with everything starting from LBDs to loose cargo pants or even jeans.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to buy? 2682/2 Beadon Pura, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh

While washed by choice in Sarojini Nagar market

Saakhi Sadh, a student of JMC, opts for white flats from Sarojini Nagar. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Saakhi Sadh, a first-year BA (Prog) student at Jesus and Mary College, says: “One thing any shopkeeper says when you ask for a lower price is ‘Sarojini chale jao.’ So that’s exactly what I did in order to ace this challenge! And honestly, I was simply spoilt for choice here. There’s almost every possible style, design and colour in footwear that’s available here. Imagine this market having boots even in this weather! Since I wanted something summery, and valid for everyday use so my biggest hurdle was to choose a sturdy pair. Luckily, I found these white slip-ons which look so pretty that I just couldn’t say no to them. After some bargaining, I managed to strike the deal that has left me so satisfied as a shopper who never settles for anything less than what’s trending.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to buy? Shop number 10, Sarojini Nagar market

Play of prints at Palika Bazaar market

Isha Yadav, a student of LSR, plays up the print game at Palika Bazar. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Isha Yadav, a first-year Journalism (Hons) student at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, says, “I’ve never been to Palika Bazar, and was taken aback at the way the sellers hustle. Bargaining here is not for the fainthearted! But, I didn’t let the challenge break my spirit. The good part is the entire market is flooded with options. Soon I got a hang of the haggle and cracked a pair of pink slip-on flats in leopard print. When the bhaiyya at the shop told me it’s priced at ₹350, I put my dramatic skills to best use. I initially pretended to walk away, and then told him that the quality was not good for most of the pairs on display. Slowly I started gaining his confidence that I’m interested in buying and kept him engaged until he finally gave in when I folded my hands and said, ‘De do please, ₹100 hi hain mere paas aaj!’ Safe to say, I am a self-proclaimed bargain queen.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where to buy? Shop number 124, Palika Bazar

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON