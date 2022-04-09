HTCityCheers23: You can’t miss these cool content creators!

These 23 content creators are creating quite a storm in the social media world.

1. Sanjyot Keer

IG: 150k YT: 3.2m FB: 1.3m

From Jain pav bhaji to bhindi do pyaza, Keer makes it all! He is our desi munda who rose to fame owing to his love for Indian delicacies which he documents on his SM handles. Keer, who was the food producer for MasterChef India, also made it to the list of Forbes India’s Tycoons of Tomorrow 2018.

Kusha Kapila

2. Kusha Kapila

IG: 2.3m YT: 334k

The popular internet star is known to be the queen of topical humour. The comedian-actor is known for playing the famous ‘Billi Maasi’. The way she imitates south Delhi girls is on point!

3. Karan Dua

IG: 1m YT: 1.88m

Gaining prominence for his videos served with a dash of desi swag, Dua is a well-known food influencer who likes to take his audience around the country to get them acquainted with the various tastes of India.

4. Komal Pandey

IG: 1.6m YT: 1.8m

Former stylist turned fashion influencer, Pandey is your inspiration when it comes to rule-breaking unconventional style. From how to drape your favourite saree to how to style an oversized blazer, she doles it all out.

Sahil Khan

5. Sahil Khan

IG: 10.4m YT: 3.17m FB: 2.7m

The fitness influencer who made his debut as an actor on the big screen, today advocates fitness among the young generation, and how! Require that much-needed gym inspo? You know who to follow.

6. Kabita Singh

IG: 879K YT: 11.9m FB: 2.2m

From vrat ka khana with a modern twist to festive delicacies, food influencer Kabita Singh is known for recipes that are easy to prepare with readily available ingredients.

7. Gaurav Chaudhary

IG: 2.3m YT: 22m FB: 1.6m

Known as Technical Guruji, the influencer stands out for his content in Hindi that includes advice and product reviews.

Mrunal Panchal

8. Mrunal Panchal

IG: 3.8m YT:764k

Popular for her new-age, funky makeup tricks and looks, Mrunal Panchal is a popular name among the beauty enthusiasts of India. Whether you want to learn the basics of makeup or go all out, Panchal is the girl for you.

Shipra Khanna

9. Shipra Khanna

IG: 3.7m, YT: 147k FB: 1.7m

Need quirky recipes such as spinach pancakes? Head to food influencer- celebrity chef’s social media. Her claim to fame: winning the second season of MasterChef India.

10. Ashish Chanchlani

IG: 13.5m YT: 28m FB: 10m

A witty sense of humour defines Chanchlani. His character portrayals through his vines have made the comedian a household name.

Shirley Setia

11. Shirley Setia

IG: 7m YT: 3.82m FB: 8.9m

Setia gives her own fun spin to Bollywood songs. The singer-actor featured in Forbes Magazine as “Bollywood’s Next Big Singing Sensation”.

Prajakta Koli

12. Prajakta Koli

IG: 4.9m YT: 6.61m FB: 516k

Famous for relatable comedy, Koli, known as ‘MostlySane’, is anything but boring! Enacting diverse characters, she leaves the audience in splits.

Kritika Khurana

13. Kritika Khurana

IG: 1.5m YT: 632k FB: 2 lakh

Known as ‘ThatBohoGirl’, Kritika Khurana is a fashion blogger who stands out with her quirky boho style and bubbly personality.

14. Rahi chadda

IG: 1.2m

The model-influencer has walked for all global fashion weeks. His new-age take on fashion, and skincare secrets makes him a hit among millennials.

15. Kayaan Shiraz Contractor

IG: 98.8k

Fashion coupled with comfort, a killer pair of shoes and funky coloured hair, that’s how she rolls. This lifestyle content creator rocks in the social media world with her global style

16. Nikhil Sharma

IG: 1.4m YT: 3.89m FB: 340k

A vlogger from Mumbai who rose to fame documenting his biking experiences, Sharma is an adventurer with a knack for outdoor sports.

Sapna Vyas

17. Sapna Vyas

IG: 1.6m YT: 345k FB: 3 lakh

Giving fun and easy fitness and diet tips, Vyas has a holistic approach to a healthy body and mind. Answering all your fitness queries in the form of interactive content, she is definitely not your regular gym instructor

Niharika NM

18. Niharika NM

IG: 2m YT: 740K

The LA-based Indian YouTube sensation gained popularity through short, funny skits, entertaining viewers with her own brand of sarcastic observational comedy.

19. Sejal Kumar

IG: 849k YT: 1.38m

Apart from fashion and lifestyle content, Kumar has also taken to posting mood-lifting dancing videos. She recently released her first original song Aisi Hun as part of the project Creators for Change.

Ranveer Allahbadia

20. Ranveer Allahbadia

IG: 1.8m YT: 3.16m FB: 386k

What started as a fitness journey became a lifelong mission for Allahabadia. His content deals with fashion, grooming, personal finance, etiquette, meditation, mental health and entrepreneurship.\

Bhuvan Bam

21. Bhuvan Bam

IG: 14.2m YT: 25.3m FB: 7.2m

Considered an OG when it comes to creating engaging content, his viral videos on Instagram have a heavy dose of humour. Find it relatable, don’t you!

Masoom Minawala

22. Masoom Minawala

IG: 1.2m YT: 53.9k FB: 2 lakh

With her avant-garde style and girl-next-door looks, Minawala captivates the hearts of many. She gained global fame after walking for designer Vaishali S at the Milan Fashion Week as a showstopper.

23. CarryMinati

IG: 15m YT: 35.2m FB: 2.3m

A young creator from Faridabad, CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is known for his hilarious reactions to various trending topics and comic timing in his videos.