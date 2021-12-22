Huma Qureshi exudes grace and style in multi-occasion pink kaftan, worth 16k

Trendy since the onset of the lockdown days, kaftans are versatile fashion statements that have left the Bollywood beauties obsessed and Huma Qureshi is no different as she exuded grace and style in a multi-occasion pink kaftan. Bringing summer vibe to winters in the pink embroidered kaftan, Huma served a chic and flowy fashion inspiration that looked perfect for a weekend outing or cousin’s house warming party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Huma shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot that showed her slaying the sartorial game. The pictures featured the actor donning a floor-length kaftan dress that came in pink base and sported floral prints in wine, blue, green, black and orange shades.

Made from crepe fabric, the kaftan came with hand cut embroidery at the neckline and was cinched at the waist with a printed belt. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders, Huma completed her attire with a pair of nude pink heels from LYN India.

She accessorised her look with a pair of round multi-coloured earrings and finger rings from Aditi Bhatt. Wearing a dab of wine lipstick shade that matched her glittery eyeshadow tint, Huma amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Huma gave us another excuse to elevate our wardrobe with this easy breezy style. She captioned the pictures, “Coz Kaftan is the mood aaj (sic)” and we can't relate more as we dip our toes into the holiday season.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion brand, Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki, that boasts of meticulous thread work, patterned textures, sumptuous fabrics, painstaking hand- embroideries and fluid silhouettes. The pink embroidered kaftan originally costs ₹16,800 on the designer website.

Huma Qureshi's pink embroidered kaftan from Limerick by Abirr n' Nanki (limerickstore.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Huma Qureshi was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When. On another note, kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever as their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter